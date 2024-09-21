It's not worth it - Morara Kebaso to refund contributions, mulls quitting activism

According to the activist, Kenyans who are the real stakeholders have not done enough to see the contry have better governance.

Morara who has been holding the government accountable over its stalled projects in the face of runaway graft observed that noted that his efforts meaningless as Kenyans have failed to play their part.

Morara Kebaso Pulse Live Kenya

He added that he values his reputation and will not allow his name to be soiled by a section of Kenyans labelling him a beggar and a conman.

Morara Keaso: My reason for refunding funds &ending activism

He noted that while his intentions and initiative are genuine, he has resorted to refunding the money raised by anyone who contributed to support him, but felt cheated or conned.

“I cannot continue to soil my reputation and earn the tag of a conman or beggar. It's not worth it. For this reason, I would like to refund any Kenyan that has supported me and felt conned", Morara noted.

"But a time comes when a man must decide whether the nation is worth struggling for. My observation is that most Kenyans have already decided the country they want to live in", Morara added.

Morara Kebaso gifted a mansion to serve as headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

The activist shot to prominence as Kenyans took to the streets online and offline to demand greater accountability and better governance from the Kenya Kwanza regime.

Kebaso Morara receives dontation of a house, car and cash

His approach was unique as he traversed the country, visiting projects that had been launched by the government in pomp and colour only for the same to stall with millions already spent.

He sought help from the public in raising Sh840,000 and Sh1.2 million equip his vehicle with a state-of-the-art PA system.

Morara Kebaso Pulse Live Kenya

Cash streamed in with, with the activist also being given a house and a car to support his advocacy.

