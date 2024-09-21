The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

It's not worth it - Morara Kebaso to refund contributions, mulls quitting activism

Charles Ouma

It's not worth it – Morara Kebaso

Morara Kebaso during an interview with Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange
Morara Kebaso during an interview with Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange

Social media sensation, activist and lawyer Morara Kebaso who shot to fame by auditing and 'de-launching' stalled government projects has announced that he will refund money raised to support his activism.

Recommended articles

According to the activist, Kenyans who are the real stakeholders have not done enough to see the contry have better governance.

Read: Morara Kebaso gifted mansion to serve as headquarters [Photos]

Morara who has been holding the government accountable over its stalled projects in the face of runaway graft observed that noted that his efforts meaningless as Kenyans have failed to play their part.

ADVERTISEMENT
Morara Kebaso
Morara Kebaso Morara Kebaso Pulse Live Kenya

He added that he values his reputation and will not allow his name to be soiled by a section of Kenyans labelling him a beggar and a conman.

He noted that while his intentions and initiative are genuine, he has resorted to refunding the money raised by anyone who contributed to support him, but felt cheated or conned.

“I cannot continue to soil my reputation and earn the tag of a conman or beggar. It's not worth it. For this reason, I would like to refund any Kenyan that has supported me and felt conned", Morara noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But a time comes when a man must decide whether the nation is worth struggling for. My observation is that most Kenyans have already decided the country they want to live in", Morara added.

Morara Kebaso gifted a mansion to serve as headquarters
Morara Kebaso gifted a mansion to serve as headquarters Morara Kebaso gifted a mansion to serve as headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Morara Kebaso announces last minute cancellation of Mt Kenya tour after new intel

The activist shot to prominence as Kenyans took to the streets online and offline to demand greater accountability and better governance from the Kenya Kwanza regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

His approach was unique as he traversed the country, visiting projects that had been launched by the government in pomp and colour only for the same to stall with millions already spent.

He sought help from the public in raising Sh840,000 and Sh1.2 million equip his vehicle with a state-of-the-art PA system.

Morara Kebaso
Morara Kebaso Morara Kebaso Pulse Live Kenya

Cash streamed in with, with the activist also being given a house and a car to support his advocacy.

READ: Hussein Mohamed, Morara Kebaso clash in heated JK Live interview [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

It is shortly after this that dissenting voices emerged, with some alleging that he was profiting from the advocacy.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Watch President Ruto land in New York aboard Kenya Airways

Watch President Ruto land in New York aboard Kenya Airways

Boniface Mwangi calls out Butita & Jalang'o over interview with SPM Buzz

Boniface Mwangi calls out Butita & Jalang'o over interview with SPM Buzz

Safaricom clarifies Sh104.8B investment in Ministry of Health's digital healthcare plan

Safaricom clarifies Sh104.8B investment in Ministry of Health's digital healthcare plan

It's not worth it - Morara Kebaso to refund contributions, mulls quitting activism

It's not worth it - Morara Kebaso to refund contributions, mulls quitting activism

Gachagua’s apology to Uhuru & covenant made by Mount Kenya amid trouble with Ruto

Gachagua’s apology to Uhuru & covenant made by Mount Kenya amid trouble with Ruto

Details of Ruto’s WhatsApp group: Purpose, members & why Gachagua was removed

Details of Ruto’s WhatsApp group: Purpose, members & why Gachagua was removed

Ruto on the spot as Gachagua opens up on their relationship, humiliation & frustrations

Ruto on the spot as Gachagua opens up on their relationship, humiliation & frustrations

Gachagua directly addresses Ruto, claims he was kicked out of president's diary

Gachagua directly addresses Ruto, claims he was kicked out of president's diary

Ruto flies back to U.S. 3 months after state visit

Ruto flies back to U.S. 3 months after state visit

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An AI generated image showing two black men exchanging a briefcase in an office

Senior NIS officer found with unexplained millions in his bank accounts sacked

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Gachagua threatens to spill the beans after 48 Mt Kenya MPs endorsed CS Kindiki

US ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman

US warns of terror threat in Kenya, issues travel advisory

File image of a crime scene cordoned off by police

Police officer on the run as fight over barmaid turns tragic in love triangle