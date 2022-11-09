RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was received at State House

Amos Robi

President Ramaphosa arrived in the country on Tuesday, November 8 for a two-day visit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at State House for a two day visit
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at State House for a two day visit

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa is in talks with President William Ruto on his first day of the visit to the country

The South African head of state jetted into the country on Tuesday night November 8 where he was received by foreign affairs cabinet secretary Alfred Mutua.

On Wednesday, November 9, President Ramaphosa met President William Ruto at State House Nairobi, where he also met other government leaders among them Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

A guard of honour was mounted by the Kenya Air Force and a 21-gun salute was also fired for President Ramaphosa.

President William Ruto introduces DP Righathi Gachagua and CSs Musalia Mudavadi and Alfred Mutua
President William Ruto introduces DP Righathi Gachagua and CSs Musalia Mudavadi and Alfred Mutua

The two heads of state are in talks and are expected to address the nation later on.

More to follow …

