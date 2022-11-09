South African president Cyril Ramaphosa is in talks with President William Ruto on his first day of the visit to the country
How South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was received at State House
President Ramaphosa arrived in the country on Tuesday, November 8 for a two-day visit
The South African head of state jetted into the country on Tuesday night November 8 where he was received by foreign affairs cabinet secretary Alfred Mutua.
On Wednesday, November 9, President Ramaphosa met President William Ruto at State House Nairobi, where he also met other government leaders among them Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.
A guard of honour was mounted by the Kenya Air Force and a 21-gun salute was also fired for President Ramaphosa.
The two heads of state are in talks and are expected to address the nation later on.
More to follow …
