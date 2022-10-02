RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto lands in Homa Bay for first visit of Nyanza region as President

Charles Ouma

I wish to extend a warm welcome to the President on behalf of the great people of Homa Bay and request him to feel at home-Homa Bay governor, Gladys Wanga

Ruto lands in Homabay for first visit of Nyanza region as President
Ruto lands in Homabay for first visit of Nyanza region as President

President William Ruto has landed in Homa Bay for his first official visit of Nyanza region as the head of state.

Recommended articles

The president and his entourage is attending a prayer service at African Inland Church (AIC) in Homa Bay before meeting residents in a series of roadside rallies.

Ruto arrived at the church shortly before 10 am in the company of several leaders.

The host governor, Gladys Wanga extended a warm reception to the president despite not accompanying the head of state as she is away on official duty.

"I wish to extend a warm welcome to the President on behalf of the great people of Homa Bay and request him to feel at home. I'm however out of the county on official duty and will therefore be unable to join HE for the church service and have communicated the same to His Excellency," Wanga said.

The visit is the first after a heated campaign period that saw Ruto face hostility in some instances in the region that voted overwhelmingly for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Despite the chaos that was witnessed in other counties in the region as Ruto and other presidential contenders including Jimi Wanjigi campaigned, Homa Bay county stood out as it warmly welcomed politicians across the board.

Ruto lands in Homabay for first visit of Nyanza region as President
Ruto lands in Homabay for first visit of Nyanza region as President Pulse Live Kenya

The visit paves the way for a series of others within the region as the president settles down to work and serving all Kenyans, including those who did not vote for him.

Rigathi Gachagua's promise fulfilled

The visit comes barely weeks after his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua made his maiden trip to Kisumu as the second in command and promised to have his boss the president tour the region.

"Receive warm regards from our President William Ruto. I promise you that I will bring him to this region soon," Gachagua said in Kisumu on Friday, September 23 after presiding over the Kenya Music Festival gala.

Gachagua assured the residents that the Kenya Kwanza government will serve all Kenyans regardless of their political inclinations.

DP Rigathi Gachagua in Kisumu during maiden visit
DP Rigathi Gachagua in Kisumu during maiden visit Pulse Live Kenya

“We want to confirm to the people of Nyanza that the Ruto administration will serve all Kenyans equally, those who elected us and those who did not.

“All parts of Kenya will get development equally because we are leaders for the whole country,” the DP explained.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto lands in Homa Bay for first visit of Nyanza region as President

Ruto lands in Homa Bay for first visit of Nyanza region as President

Hellen Wendy's parents speak on challenges of bringing her body home

Hellen Wendy's parents speak on challenges of bringing her body home

Inside Standard Group's mass firing

Inside Standard Group's mass firing

Details of Uhuru's whereabouts after handing over power

Details of Uhuru's whereabouts after handing over power

Azimio to block the appointment of these cabinet nominees

Azimio to block the appointment of these cabinet nominees

Ruto appoints 49-member team to review CBC

Ruto appoints 49-member team to review CBC

Kakamega health officials probe suspected Ebola case

Kakamega health officials probe suspected Ebola case

Sakaja's plan to retain military after NMS hands back transferred functions

Sakaja's plan to retain military after NMS hands back transferred functions

NPSC appoints acting DCI boss

NPSC appoints acting DCI boss

Trending

President William Ruto speaking at State House on September 14, 2022

Ruto unveils his Cabinet [Full list]

Treasury CS Nominee Njuguna Ndung'u, Health CS Nominee Susan Wafula and Education CS Nominee Ezekiel Muchogu

Little-known Cabinet nominees for Treasury, Education and Health

An undated photo of the late lawyer Paul Gicheru

Paul Gicheru's unusual behaviour before death

Lawyer Paul Gicheru during an interview with Standard Group reporters at his office in Nairobi on February 04, 2021. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Lawyer Paul Gicheru found dead