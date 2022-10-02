Ruto lands in Homa Bay for first visit of Nyanza region as President

The president and his entourage is attending a prayer service at African Inland Church (AIC) in Homa Bay before meeting residents in a series of roadside rallies.

Ruto arrived at the church shortly before 10 am in the company of several leaders.

The host governor, Gladys Wanga extended a warm reception to the president despite not accompanying the head of state as she is away on official duty.

"I wish to extend a warm welcome to the President on behalf of the great people of Homa Bay and request him to feel at home. I'm however out of the county on official duty and will therefore be unable to join HE for the church service and have communicated the same to His Excellency," Wanga said.

The visit is the first after a heated campaign period that saw Ruto face hostility in some instances in the region that voted overwhelmingly for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Despite the chaos that was witnessed in other counties in the region as Ruto and other presidential contenders including Jimi Wanjigi campaigned, Homa Bay county stood out as it warmly welcomed politicians across the board.

The visit paves the way for a series of others within the region as the president settles down to work and serving all Kenyans, including those who did not vote for him.

Rigathi Gachagua's promise fulfilled

The visit comes barely weeks after his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua made his maiden trip to Kisumu as the second in command and promised to have his boss the president tour the region.

"Receive warm regards from our President William Ruto. I promise you that I will bring him to this region soon," Gachagua said in Kisumu on Friday, September 23 after presiding over the Kenya Music Festival gala.

Gachagua assured the residents that the Kenya Kwanza government will serve all Kenyans regardless of their political inclinations.

“We want to confirm to the people of Nyanza that the Ruto administration will serve all Kenyans equally, those who elected us and those who did not.