Ruto launches National Police Leadership Academy [Photos]

President Ruto announced that the leadership academy will play a critical role in the professionalization of the security agencies in the country.

“This leadership institute is a very important institution as we look into a professional police service. It is our intention to professionalize our security sector more specifically our police and prison officers. And we are going to work with you to make sure that men and women who serve in our police service are proud of being the men and women who look after our children, who look after our property, and who provide that service that secures our country.

“And for that to be the case we must deploy sufficient resources, we must train our men and women properly, the recruitment, the training, the promotion, and the entire terms of service must reflect the critical service that our policemen and women provide our country," said the President.

He also announced that the government would accelerate its efforts to better the working conditions of police officers across the country.

“We will improve their working conditions so that they can execute their mandate smoothly," Ruto said

President Ruto went ahead to reveal that he had appointed a task force to look into reforms meant to seal the existing gaps within the police service.

"I am committed at a personal level and the Kenya Government at the corporate level, to make sure that we have a professional service. I have given my assurance to the Commanders across the country that they have my support and that of the Government of Kenya to make sure they deliver on their mandate," said Ruto.

He also asked the security personnel to be professional while executing their duties, saying they have a cardinal duty to secure lives, property, and the country. He added that it is only through stability that the country can achieve development.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who was also present at the function, said the academy would impact useful leadership skills to boost service delivery in the Police Service.

“The problem of this country is one of leadership, the challenges of all our institutions is leadership. This academy to impart leadership skills to our commanders in the National Police Service could not have come at a better time,” Gachagua said.