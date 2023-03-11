Ruto picks ex-CITAM Presiding Bishop David Oginde to head EACC

In exercise of powers granted to him by the constitution, the president on Saturday, March 11, forwarded the bishop’s name for consideration by the National Assembly.

Bishop Oginde’s name was forwarded after recommendation by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

"His Excellency Hon William Samoei Ruto has, on the recommendation of the Public Service Commission, nominated Bishop David Adang Oginde for appointment as the Chairperson of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

"The nomination fills the vacancy caused by the retirement of Archbishop (Emeritus) Dr. Eliud Wabukala," read part of the statement.

The statement added that the bishop Oginde who is the former Presiding Bishop of Christ is the Answer Ministries (CITAM) is respected both locally and internationally with a reputation for being a man of high integrity.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Bishop Oginde is highly respected at home and abroad for his strong reputation in forthrightness, integrity, and his tireless efforts towards the promotion of ethics and virtue in society," added the statement.