Ruto reacts to controversial bill on extending presidential term limit

Denis Mwangi

Senator Samson Cherargei has sponsored a bill aimed at extending presidential term from 5 to 7 years

President William Ruto

President William Ruto has joined United Democratic Alliance (UDA), in criticising a proposed amendment to extend presidential term limits, describing it as "backward, retrogressive, and primitive."

The statement seen by Pulse news desk has expressed the ruling party's disappointment with the proposed Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2024, which seeks to alter the current term limits for holders of elective offices by extending them.

Senator Hassan Omar Hassan, the UDA Secretary General, who authored the statement, condemned the masterminds of the bill, asserting that they are driven by sensationalist motives and have engaged in political delinquency and legislative mischief.

File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua
The bill, which is set to undergo public participation, is already stirring political debate across the country.

If enacted, it would see changes to the structure of governance, allowing the current leaders to exceed their currently established term limits by two years.

Presently, the Constitution of Kenya, under Chapter 9, limits presidential terms to two five-year periods.

If passed, this bill would not only extend the presidential term but also apply to other elected officials such as Members of Parliament (MPs), governors, and Members of County Assemblies (MCAs).

This proposal comes at a time when President Ruto's administration faces mounting criticism and corruption allegations.

Legal experts, including former presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot, have expressed skepticism about the bill's chances of passing, suggesting it could face significant public opposition in a referendum due to widespread discontent with Ruto's government.

Critics argue that this move may serve as a diversion from pressing issues such as economic challenges and governance failures.

President William Ruto signing an executive order at State House on September 13, 2022
President William Ruto signing an executive order at State House on September 13, 2022

Political commentator Martin Andati has opined that the proposal could be a tactic to shift public focus away from more urgent matters affecting Kenyans.

Public hearings are scheduled for October 25, where citizens can express their views on the proposed changes.

Notably, any amendments to the Constitution require a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament and must be ratified by a simple majority in a national referendum.

