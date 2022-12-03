RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto responds to Raila’s calls for protests with warning to Kenyans

Charles Ouma

President William Ruto addressing a crowd at Ruiru-Roundabout after presiding over the pass out parade of prisons recruit trainees at the Prisons Staff Training College, Kiambu County on December 2, 2022
President William Ruto has responded to Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s calls for mass protests, with the former Prime Minister lining up a series of rallies in Nairobi.

After calling for mass protests which were cancelled to allow candidates to sit for national exams, former Prime Minister revealed yesterday that Azimio will “launch public consultations with the people of Kenya to brainstorm on the direction the country is taking.”

This placed him on a collision path with the president who fired back almost immediately with a warning to Kenyans.

Speaking at a roadside rally in Ruiru, Kiambu, after attending a pass-out parade at Kenya Prisons, Ruto accused Raila of using ordinary Kenyans to advance his political agenda.

"His brother is a senator, his sister is a woman representative, and his daughter is an East African Legislative Assembly lawmaker, yet he wants to use you in demonstrations.

"This is not possible, you will not deceive us," Ruto stated.

He added that the opposition should keep the government of the day in check with respect and promote peace and unity.

The head of state called for unity amongst leaders to solve the current challenges facing the country, key among them being famine and the cost of living.

“Leaders must unite to address the challenges facing Kenyans such as the current famine and desist from issues that add no value to the lives of Kenyans.” Ruto added.

Azimio la umoja leader, Raila Odinga who announced a series of consultative meetings with the people of Kenya on December 2, 2022
The opposition has clashed with the government on several issues and has accused the Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza administration of cracking down on particular independent constitutional office-holders and thriving on false promises and deceit.

“This regime wasn't ready to lead. It has no idea of how to solve Kenya's problems and seems obsessed with campaigning. The method of deceit and false promises is out of control and will not be allowed to harm our lives. We'll continue pushing the causes of the people of Kenya.” Odinga stated recently, paving the way for yesterday’s announcement in which he revealed that the opposition is planning a series of consultative meetings.

“On December 7th, at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi, we'll launch public consultations with the people of Kenya to brainstorm on the direction the country is taking. We will return to the same venue on December 12th, to continue with these consultations on the state of our Nation.” Odinga stated on December 2,2022.

The cost of living and the fate of four IEBC commissioners who disowned the results that were used to declare Ruto as the winner of the August contest are likely to make it to the agenda.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

President William Ruto interacting with entrepreneurs during the launch of Hustler Fund in Nairobi on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

