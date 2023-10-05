The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ruto to launch 15 projects worth billions in 4-day Nyanza tour [List]

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto is set to go for a 4-day tour of Nyanza counties

President William Ruto speaking during the opening of the Devolution Conference in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on August 16, 2023
State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed revealed that President William Ruto is set to embark on a four-day development tour of the Nyanza region, starting on October 6, 2023.

The primary objective of the tour is to inaugurate various projects aimed at improving the residents' quality of life, aligning with the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The BETA agenda prioritizes key sectors, including lowering the cost of living, eradicating hunger, job creation, expanding the tax base, improving foreign exchange balance, and promoting inclusive growth.

President William Ruto speaking during a function in Nakuru on August 23, 2023
President William Ruto speaking during a function in Nakuru on August 23, 2023
These goals will be achieved through interventions in Agriculture, MSME development, Housing and Settlement, Universal Health Coverage, and the Digital superhighway, and the creative economy.

In Kisumu County, President Ruto is slated to launch several key initiatives.

These include the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kabonyo Regional Fisheries and Aquaculture Center of Excellence in Nyando constituency.

This ambitious project, valued at Sh1 billion, aims to bolster food security, innovation, and employment in the Fisheries and Aquaculture sector.

It is expected to significantly contribute to the Kenyan economy by benefiting thousands of Kenyans.

The president will also commission the Sh4 billion Lake Basin Mall, a major retail and entertainment hub set to stimulate trade and growth not only in Kisumu City but also in the surrounding region.

Additionally, he will launch the Koru-Bible College Road, a critical project aimed at enhancing connectivity and facilitating efficient movement of people and goods within the county.

Another milestone during the visit to Kisumu will be the launch of the Sh2.4 billion MV Uhuru 2, a ship that is set to operate on Lake Victoria, thereby enhancing transportation, trade, and economic growth and positioning the Nyanza region as a hub for maritime transport and logistics.

In Siaya County, President Ruto will undertake initiatives that include upgrading the Bitumen standard of the 27km Bondo-Uyawi-Kibanga-Liunda Road, launching a digital laboratory at Mutumbu Technical Training Institute, and commencing the construction of a Level 4 hospital in Ugenya constituency, aimed at enhancing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Moving to Homa Bay County, President Ruto will spearhead projects such as the construction of the 53 km Mfangano Island Ring Road, the upgrading to Bitumen standard of the 74km Mbita-Sindo-Kiabuya-Sori Road, and the rehabilitation of piers such as Homa Bay Pier, Kendu Bay Pier, Mbita Pier, and Asembo Bay Pier, significantly boosting marine transport and tourism.

President William Ruto addressing a public rally
President William Ruto addressing a public rally
In Migori County, the President will launch the Last Mile water connectivity project at Kegonga, Kuria East, ensuring improved access to clean water.

He will also commission a tuition block at Rongo University, a vital step in promoting education and skills development, and Uriri Hospital, strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the county.

Additionally, he will launch the construction of the Mabera affordable Housing project in Kuria West constituency, a multifaceted project that addresses housing needs and community development.

Throughout the tour, President Ruto will engage with the residents of the region, meet farmers, interact with local leaders, and chair a cabinet meeting at the Kisumu State Lodge in Kisumu County.

