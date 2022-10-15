Ruto unveils new DCI boss

The appointment was made through a special Gazette Notice dated Friday, October 14, in which the new DCI boss was directed to assume his new role effective immediately.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 30 of National Police Service Act,2011, William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander in chief of the Defense Forces appoint Amin Mohamed Ibrahim to be the Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)," read the gazette notice.

Until his appointment, Amin served as the Head of the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU).

Prior to Amin’s appointment, Hamisi Massa was at the helm of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in acting capacity.

This is after former DCI George Kinoti resigned shortly after the new Kenya Kwanza administration took charge.

The new DCI boss was among 10 candidates shortlisted for the role by the by the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) in the race to succeed Kinoti.

"The 10 candidates, each of whom seek to fill the vacant position left by former DCI Director George Kinoti, CBS, have been invited for interviews and vetting on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Kenya School of Government, lower Kabete in Nairobi," read the NPSC announcement invitring the applicants for interviews.

The list also had Bernard Barasa Walumoli, Eliud Kipkoech Lagat, Gideon Nyale Munga, Esther Chepkosgei Seroney, David Kipkosgey Birech, Jonyo Michael Wiso, Nicholas Ireri Kamwende, Paul Jimmie Ndambuki and Dr. Simon Mwangi Wanderi.

George Kinoti's future

Former DCI boss George Kinoti will remain under the public service commission and maybe redeployed to another government agency until he is of retirement age.

