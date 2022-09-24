Inside Ruto's busy schedule: Key engagements and 6 crucial meetings

The president who is in his first international tour after assuming office has had a busy schedule that saw him start off in London where he attended the burial of Queen Elizabeth II before flying to New York for the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly.

His time in New York has seen the President and his delegation hold a series of high-profile meeting with other heads of states and dignitaries.

Ruto’s delegation is comprised of Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Alfred Mutua, Ababu Namwamba among others.

Among the Presidents he has met is Joe Biden of the United States of America.

"Kenya will continue expanding its strategic partnership with the United States of America to advance peace and prosperity in Africa," Ruto said after meeting president Biden.

“Accompanied the President H.E William Ruto in a meeting With Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa. Portugal and Kenya enjoy close ties and the desire of H.E the President is to build on that friendship. We are African and Africa is our Business.” Nyoro wrote after accompanying the president during a meeting with Portugal’s Prime Minister.

The tour has also seen the president meet IGAD Executive Secretary Dr Workneh Gebeyehu.

During his stay in New York city, the president has also held talks with Gaston Browne (Prime Minister, Antigua and Barbuda) and Dr Terrance Michael Drew (Prime Minister, St. Kitts and Nevis), among others.

The head of state also held discussion with the Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres with the discussions focusing on regional cooperation, security in the Horn of Africa, Kenya’s membership of the United Nations Security Council, climate change and the humanitarian crisis in the region.