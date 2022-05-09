Sabina Chege speaks after being interviewed to be Raila's running mate [Video]

Speaking shortly after coming out of the interview session held at Nairobi Serena Hotel, Ms Chege described it as a good experience.

“The panel just wanted to know more about myself and what I bring to the table but I will say it was really not an interview but a conversation,” she said.

The politician expressed confidence that she was the most suitable candidate among those nominated.

Pulse Live Kenya

“For me, I bring in the energy because I am a young person, gender inclusivity and I am also from the Mt Kenya region; Murang’a which has a huge vote basket.

“I have the advantage of being a young person and a woman. I also have countrywide appeal, not just in Murang’a, I have been in Parliament for the last 10 years where I have been the chair of the education committee, and the health committee,” Ms Chege added.

The Woman rep, who was the first candidate to be interviewed said that she would still support the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition despite the outcome of the selection.

Other candidates who were invited for interviews on Monday included Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka wa scheduled to appear before the selection panel on Tuesday, clashing with his calendar.

He is expected to travel to Juba, South Sudan and has maintained that he will not subject himself to an interview process.