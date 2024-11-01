Second Lady Joyce Gatiria's sacrifice that shaped DP Kindiki’s path to success

Kindiki assumed the Office of the Deputy President following the impeachment of his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, on October 17.

The 52-year-old politician took a moment to highlight Joyce’s impact on his life, praising her dedication to their family and the many ways she has supported him throughout his public service career.

Incoming Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and his wife Joyce at KICC Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

A partner’s sacrifice for the family

In his speech, Kindiki acknowledged the significant role his wife, Joyce, has played in their family’s life.

He shared that Joyce sacrificed her own professional aspirations to ensure a stable family environment, especially during his frequent absences while serving the country.

"I want to pay tribute to four people who have made huge sacrifices, especially in the 15 years or so I have been in politics,"

The couple has three children, Imani, Neema, and Mwende, who have grown up with Joyce as a steady presence in their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

A screengrab image of Prof Kithure Kindiki's wife, Joyce Kindiki Pulse Live Kenya

Kindiki’s work often kept him away from home, but Joyce’s commitment to raising their children and maintaining the household provided the foundation he needed to fulfil his duties to the nation.

“I want to pay tribute to four people who have made huge sacrifices, especially in the 15 years or so I have been in politics. Before then, I had spent a decade in academia, and of course, I am also grateful to the professors and colleagues with whom we worked. Allow me on a moment like this to thank my wonderful wife.

"A woman who has sacrificed her profession in her own way. Who has sacrificed to raise our three children, Imani, Neema and Mwende in many days and nights in my absence as I served the country in different roles,” Kindiki stated, emphasising his gratitude towards his wife and children.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during his swearing-in ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

He described her role in their family as essential, saying, "I am very grateful to my wife and the children for being the foundation and providing the support that I have always required as I navigate this difficult space."

An accomplished scholar

Joyce Gatiria, like her husband, is a person of notable academic achievement. Holding a PhD in Environmental Chemistry, she has established a successful career as a senior lecturer in the University of Nairobi’s Department of Chemistry.

Her professional journey spans nearly three decades, marked by dedication to her field and a commitment to excellence.

Despite her own ambitions and professional growth, Joyce made a profound decision to prioritise family life, especially as her husband’s political career demanded more of his time.

ADVERTISEMENT

A screengrab image of Prof Kithure Kindiki, President William Ruto and Joyce Kindiki Pulse Live Kenya