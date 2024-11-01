The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Second Lady Joyce Gatiria's sacrifice that shaped DP Kindiki’s path to success

Lynet Okumu

Kithure Kindiki and Joyce exchanged vows in 2001 and are blessed with three children—Imani, Neema, and Mwende.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during his swearing-in ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during his swearing-in ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre

In a moving tribute during his swearing-in as the Deputy President, Kithure Kindiki honoured his wife, Joyce Gatiria Njagi, for her support and sacrifices over the years.

Kindiki assumed the Office of the Deputy President following the impeachment of his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, on October 17.

The 52-year-old politician took a moment to highlight Joyce’s impact on his life, praising her dedication to their family and the many ways she has supported him throughout his public service career.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and his wife Joyce at KICC on November 1, 2024
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and his wife Joyce at KICC on November 1, 2024
In his speech, Kindiki acknowledged the significant role his wife, Joyce, has played in their family’s life.

He shared that Joyce sacrificed her own professional aspirations to ensure a stable family environment, especially during his frequent absences while serving the country.

"I want to pay tribute to four people who have made huge sacrifices, especially in the 15 years or so I have been in politics,"

The couple has three children, Imani, Neema, and Mwende, who have grown up with Joyce as a steady presence in their lives.

A screengrab image of Prof Kithure Kindiki's wife, Joyce Kindiki
A screengrab image of Prof Kithure Kindiki's wife, Joyce Kindiki

Kindiki’s work often kept him away from home, but Joyce’s commitment to raising their children and maintaining the household provided the foundation he needed to fulfil his duties to the nation.

“I want to pay tribute to four people who have made huge sacrifices, especially in the 15 years or so I have been in politics. Before then, I had spent a decade in academia, and of course, I am also grateful to the professors and colleagues with whom we worked. Allow me on a moment like this to thank my wonderful wife.

"A woman who has sacrificed her profession in her own way. Who has sacrificed to raise our three children, Imani, Neema and Mwende in many days and nights in my absence as I served the country in different roles,” Kindiki stated, emphasising his gratitude towards his wife and children.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during his swearing-in ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during his swearing-in ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre
He described her role in their family as essential, saying, "I am very grateful to my wife and the children for being the foundation and providing the support that I have always required as I navigate this difficult space."

Joyce Gatiria, like her husband, is a person of notable academic achievement. Holding a PhD in Environmental Chemistry, she has established a successful career as a senior lecturer in the University of Nairobi’s Department of Chemistry.

Her professional journey spans nearly three decades, marked by dedication to her field and a commitment to excellence.

Despite her own ambitions and professional growth, Joyce made a profound decision to prioritise family life, especially as her husband’s political career demanded more of his time.

A screengrab image of Prof Kithure Kindiki, President William Ruto and Joyce Kindiki
A screengrab image of Prof Kithure Kindiki, President William Ruto and Joyce Kindiki

Her sacrifice is particularly significant considering her established reputation in academia, an area that, like politics, requires time, dedication, and focus.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.

