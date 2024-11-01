Second Lady Joyce Gatiria's sacrifice that shaped DP Kindiki’s path to success

In a moving tribute during his swearing-in as the Deputy President, Kithure Kindiki honoured his wife, Joyce Gatiria Njagi, for her support and sacrifices over the years.
Kithure Kindiki and Joyce exchanged vows in 2001 and are blessed with three children—Imani, Neema, and Mwende.
Kindiki assumed the Office of the Deputy President following the impeachment of his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, on October 17.
The 52-year-old politician took a moment to highlight Joyce’s impact on his life, praising her dedication to their family and the many ways she has supported him throughout his public service career.
A partner’s sacrifice for the family
In his speech, Kindiki acknowledged the significant role his wife, Joyce, has played in their family’s life.
He shared that Joyce sacrificed her own professional aspirations to ensure a stable family environment, especially during his frequent absences while serving the country.
The couple has three children, Imani, Neema, and Mwende, who have grown up with Joyce as a steady presence in their lives.
Kindiki’s work often kept him away from home, but Joyce’s commitment to raising their children and maintaining the household provided the foundation he needed to fulfil his duties to the nation.
“I want to pay tribute to four people who have made huge sacrifices, especially in the 15 years or so I have been in politics. Before then, I had spent a decade in academia, and of course, I am also grateful to the professors and colleagues with whom we worked. Allow me on a moment like this to thank my wonderful wife.
"A woman who has sacrificed her profession in her own way. Who has sacrificed to raise our three children, Imani, Neema and Mwende in many days and nights in my absence as I served the country in different roles,” Kindiki stated, emphasising his gratitude towards his wife and children.
He described her role in their family as essential, saying, "I am very grateful to my wife and the children for being the foundation and providing the support that I have always required as I navigate this difficult space."
An accomplished scholar
Joyce Gatiria, like her husband, is a person of notable academic achievement. Holding a PhD in Environmental Chemistry, she has established a successful career as a senior lecturer in the University of Nairobi’s Department of Chemistry.
Her professional journey spans nearly three decades, marked by dedication to her field and a commitment to excellence.
Despite her own ambitions and professional growth, Joyce made a profound decision to prioritise family life, especially as her husband’s political career demanded more of his time.
Her sacrifice is particularly significant considering her established reputation in academia, an area that, like politics, requires time, dedication, and focus.