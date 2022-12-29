Former Odinga Chief Agent threatens to sue Trevor Ombija

Kanchory threatened to sue the journalist for what he said were false claims during an interview with Raila Odinga.

In the interview, Ombija quoted Kanchory as saying that the Azimio presidential campaigns were disorganised and that agents were not paid.

“Your chief agent Saitaboa Ole Kanchory said that your campaign was disorganised, your command centre didn't work and the agents were not paid,” Trevor told the former Prime Minister.

Kanchory said the statement by the journalist was untrue and threatened to sue him should there be no apology in seven days.

“My Xmas Holiday has been rudely interrupted by false & malicious claims by Trevor Ombija on Citizen TV that I said that Raila Odinga campaigns ‘were disorganised & agents were not paid’.Unless I receive a proportionate apology in 7 DAYS am suing,” Kanchory wrote on his Twitter page.

Responding to the question by Ombija, Odinga said his campaign team was greatly organized and that the problem was with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Odinga said that IEBC rigged the election in favour of Kenya Kwanza candidate President William Ruto and that former IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati should be prosecuted and jailed.

In a previous interview with NTV, Kanchory said the election loss was to be blamed on three individuals, Junet Mohamed, Professor Makau Mutua and former Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

Junet Mohammed, Prof Makau Mutua and Joe Mucheru

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino however defended Junet Mohamed saying he was being blamed for what he was not responsible for.