Saitoti's trusted ex-guard loses 28 cows in one day

The former police officer who comes from Kajiado could not help but watch as his cows succumbed due to an armyworm attack.

A local magazine has reported that Topoika was alerted by his herdsboy after three cows succumbed but he could do nothing after getting to the location of his animals.

"I was alerted by my herdsboy when the first three animals died. I rushed there but we could do nothing to save the animals," said Topoika.

The country is facing severe drought and it is alleged that the 28 cows were among the 35 that were remaining from 100 after surviving the harsh climatic conditions in Kajiado.

"Before the drought, I had at least 100 cows. Most of the animals have succumbed to drought. I’m now left with nine cows. I have a family to take care of. This is devastating," added Mr Topoika.

Mr Topoika used to be one of the most trusted bodyguards for the late George Saitoti for close to ten years when he was the Interior Minister for Kenya.

How severe is the drought in Kenya?

US First Lady Jill Biden visited Kenya recently and she also had the opportunity of visiting the Maasai land and her remarks after the tour signified that many people and livestock are in dire need of water.

“They talked about how their livestock are dying. Obviously, you can see the drought here, how bad it is. The one source of water here feeds 12 villages and each village has approximately a thousand to 1,200 people.

“So they are coming here, the people are coming to get water, they’re bringing their livestock to get water. But unfortunately, for many of them, the way they make their living is from their livestock and for most of them, the livestock are dying, so they’re having a hard time," said Jill Biden.