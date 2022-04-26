RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sakaja unveils running mate in race for Nairobi governor

Amos Robi

Nairobi governor hopeful Johnson Sakaja has picked ABSA bank Chief Operating Officer as his running mate for the gubernatorial race.

Muchiri had sought the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in the primaries for the Nyandarua governor’s seat but lost out to businessman Kiarie Badilisha.

Kenya Kwanza is set to officially unveil the Nairobi team which includes members of parliament and members of the county assembly.

The Kenya Kwanza Nairobi lineup is now done with Bishop Margaret Wanjiru holding the senatorial flag while Millicent Omanga takes up the Woman Representative flag.

The move by Sakaja comes as candidates rush to beat the May 16 deadline set by the Independent Electoral and Bounderies Commission (IEBC) to have unveiled their running mates.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

