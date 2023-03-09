Save the date - Raila drops mass action bombshell

In a fiery speech on Thursday, Odinga said Kenyans were going to invoke their constitutional right to demand better services.

He further announced a mass protest set for March 20, 2023, which would see Azimio supporters stage an anti-Ruto procession in Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Fellow Kenyans, starting today and now we declare the start of country-wide mass action," Odinga said.

Odinga listed reasons which will be seeing Kenyans get in the streets among them the high cost of living occassioned by withdrawal of food and fuel subsidies, high taxation which has caused the high cost of doing business and the introduction of genetically modified organisms (GMO) foods.

Odinga said the Kenya Kwanza had failed in bettering the lives of Kenyans and was focused on building a dictatorial administration.

Reasons Raila is calling for mass action:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. High cost of living

Odinga said the Ruto administration had withdrawn food and fuel subsidies at a time when the country was facing an economic crisis as well as a drought.

"The high cost of living in Kenya which is a result of massive looting and heartless withdrawal of food, fuel and education subsidies in the middle of a drought and an economic melt-down," he noted.

2. Over-taxation

ADVERTISEMENT

Raila said the government was overtaxing businesses which was making it hard for enterprises to thrive.

3. Re-introduction of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO)

Odinga said the Kenya Kwanza was at fault by allowing the importation of GMOs which was going to hurt local farmers.

4. Reconstitution of the IEBC

ADVERTISEMENT

Odinga argued President Ruto was planning on how to rig the 2027 polls as he was not involving all stakeholders in determening the new IEBC commissioners.

Odinga further mentioned that Kenyans were not going to allow the victimisation of the former IEBC commissioners Juliana Cherera, Francis Mathenge, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang’aya.