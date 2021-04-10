County Commissioners and School Heads have been directed to make travel arrangements for students who will travelling to or from Covid-19 One-Zoned areas.

In a memo on Friday, The Ministry of Education, through Basic Education Principal Secretrary, Julius Jwan, asked all County Directors of Education to work with schools in ensuring students are facilitated with transport to have them picked from their respective institutions.

The PS said both private and public schools are to make plans with transport companies to pick the students after their examinations.

Jwan further directed that students who will be traveling should be in their full school uniforms and bear a letter of introduction from their respective schools.

He also added that parents should be communicated to as the transport arrangements are made.

President Kenyatta had ordered cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi, Nakuru, Kajiado, Kiambu and Machakos Counties terming them as 'disease-infected areas.'