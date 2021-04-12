Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof. George Magoha has said that the school calendar has not changed and the date for re-opening schools for third term remains May 10th 2021.

Speaking on Monday, Magoha said the covid-19 curve seems to be flattening and the term will run until end of July.

“The programming for the calendar year, I am hoping, since it looks like the pandemic is starting to flatten, there maybe no need for me to summon education stakeholders to look at the timetable afresh.

The timetable remains as we had decided earlier in the year and by the Grace of God children will come to school the time, we said they will come to school,” said the Education CS.