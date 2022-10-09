Search launched for missing investigative journalist, Parselelo Ole Kantai

The journalist left home for a meeting in Hurlingham, Nairobi but did not return, prompting his family to launch a search.

Posters circulated widely on social media with the family requesting anyone with information that could aid in tracing him to come forth.

Notable personalities also shared the posters with the family confirming that his disappearance had been reported to the police and urging investigative agencies to expedite the probe.

"Please help me find my brother. He was fine on Tuesday. Just fine. Going to a meeting. And then nothing. Total silence. He is an investigative journalist. Please help," Kantai's sister, Resson Duff stated.

Another family member was quoted by a section of the press appealing for help stating that "We would appreciate it very much if anyone with information that would help us to get him back to please call the numbers on the poster".

John Allan Namu, Miguna Miguna weigh in

Former NTV journalist and Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Communications Director, Wallace Kantai also appealed for help in tracing the missing journalist in a post that read:

"My cousin and brother Parselelo has been offline. Do let us know if you are able to help trace him".

On his part, Canada-based lawyer, Miguna Miguna urged Kenyan authorities to put an end to the unexplained disappearances.

"My friend, Parselelo is a fearless journalist! I hope he is alive!" Miguna wrote.

Parselelo is a household name in investigative journalism, having delved deep into the art to establish the truth on a number of issues.

Pulse Live Kenya

Citizen TV's Editorial Director Linus Kaikai, investigative journalist, John Allan Namu, and media personality Terryanne Chebet have also shared tweets on the search for the missing journalist.