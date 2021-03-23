Senate achieves Two-Thirds Gender Rule after Agnes Kavindu’s swearing in

The Kenyan Senate has finally achieved the Two-Thirds Gender Rule, after the swearing in of Machakos Senator, Agnes Kavindu Muthama, on Tuesday.

After taking the Oath of office, Ms Kavindu became the 22nd female Senator, making one third of the total number of senators.

The Senate is composed of 67 members 47 of whom are elected and twenty others nominated by various political parties.

“Earlier today, Sen Agnes Kavindu Muthama took Oath of Office as Senator for Machakos County. Sen @Kavindumuthama becomes the 4th Elected Woman Senator; bringing the total number of women Senators to 22. The Senate therefore is in compliance with the Two-thirds Gender Principle,” tweeted the Senate.

Agnes Kavindu emerged winner in Thursday’s Machakos by-election after defeating United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Urbanus Ngengele and nine other candidates.

Kavindu garnered 104,352 votes followed by Urbanus Ngengele who had 19,726.