RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Senate canonises Kibaki as Kenya's longest-serving MP

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

The Senate of Kenya has officially declared Mwai Kibaki as Kenya's longest-serving MP, for 10 consecutive terms

Kenya's 3rd President Mwai Kibaki canonised as the country's longest-serving MP, having served 10 consecutive terms
Kenya's 3rd President Mwai Kibaki canonised as the country's longest-serving MP, having served 10 consecutive terms

The Senate has today canonised Kenya's third president, Mwai Kibaki, as the country's longest-serving Member of Parliament (MP), having served 10 consecutive terms.

Recommended articles

The pronouncement comes on the last day when his body has been lying in state at Parliament for public viewing following his demise on April 22.

"A few hundred metres away from where the late President lay, in the Senate, Senators have – for the House's last two sittings – paid beautiful and heartfelt tributes to HE Kibaki who goes down the annals of history as the longest-serving MP having served 10 consecutive terms.

Kenya's 3rd President Mwai Kibaki who was in term between 2002 and 2013
Kenya's 3rd President Mwai Kibaki who was in term between 2002 and 2013 Pulse Live Kenya

"The Senate has resolved that the condolences of the Senate be recorded in honour of the late President Mwai Kibaki’s service as a selfless Statesman, a National Hero, an accomplished economist and MP, for his contribution to nation-building and Kenya’s socio-economic development," a statement from the Senate read.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Senate canonises Kibaki as Kenya's longest-serving MP

Senate canonises Kibaki as Kenya's longest-serving MP

Susan Kihika rescues top KCPE girl struggling to raise Form 1 fees

Susan Kihika rescues top KCPE girl struggling to raise Form 1 fees

Why are Kenya's GenZ reluctant about 2022 elections? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why are Kenya's GenZ reluctant about 2022 elections? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

He gave me millions - Governor Mutua opens up on friendship with Kibaki

He gave me millions - Governor Mutua opens up on friendship with Kibaki

Sakaja's Nairobi running mate wanted to be Governor

Sakaja's Nairobi running mate wanted to be Governor

Gov't worker earning Sh32,000 monthly arrested for having millions in bank

Gov't worker earning Sh32,000 monthly arrested for having millions in bank

CS Matiang’i declares May 3rd a public holiday

CS Matiang’i declares May 3rd a public holiday

UDA's Muthama loses his daughter, DP Ruto mourns

UDA's Muthama loses his daughter, DP Ruto mourns

Uhuru's promise to Macron after re-election as French President

Uhuru's promise to Macron after re-election as French President

Trending

Puzzle of prison cleaner who is worth Sh257 million

A file image of high end cars in a parking lot

Flight from JKIA carrying VIP guests skids off runway while landing [Photos]

RwandaAir flight WB464 skidds off off Entebbe International Airport

Jimmy Kibaki opens up on father's last moments, long illness

Jimmy Kibaki

Humor or insensitive? Fresh details on viral obituary that sparked debate

Fresh details emerge on Elizabeth Mueni Ngotho's viral orbituary that has Kenyans talking