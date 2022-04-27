The Senate has today canonised Kenya's third president, Mwai Kibaki, as the country's longest-serving Member of Parliament (MP), having served 10 consecutive terms.
Senate canonises Kibaki as Kenya's longest-serving MP
The Senate of Kenya has officially declared Mwai Kibaki as Kenya's longest-serving MP, for 10 consecutive terms
The pronouncement comes on the last day when his body has been lying in state at Parliament for public viewing following his demise on April 22.
"A few hundred metres away from where the late President lay, in the Senate, Senators have – for the House's last two sittings – paid beautiful and heartfelt tributes to HE Kibaki who goes down the annals of history as the longest-serving MP having served 10 consecutive terms.
"The Senate has resolved that the condolences of the Senate be recorded in honour of the late President Mwai Kibaki’s service as a selfless Statesman, a National Hero, an accomplished economist and MP, for his contribution to nation-building and Kenya’s socio-economic development," a statement from the Senate read.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke