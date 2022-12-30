ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kawira Mwangaza in tears after Senate rules on her impeachment [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Senate makes ruling on Governor Kawira Mwangaza's impeachment

Governor Kawira Mwangaza and her lawyers at the Senate for the hearing of her impeachment on December 27, 2022
Governor Kawira Mwangaza and her lawyers at the Senate for the hearing of her impeachment on December 27, 2022

The Senate special committee appointed to investigate and consider the impeachment of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza tabled its report before the house on Friday, December 30, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The report was presented by the committee chairperson Boni Khalwale who said that none of the five charges against Governor Mwangaza were substantiated.

This means that the county chief has been aqcuitted of the charges.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza in tears after Senate rules on her impeachment
Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza in tears after Senate rules on her impeachment Pulse Live Kenya

In the first count, she was accused of nepotism, illegal appointments, unlawful dismissals and usurpation of the Constitution, the appointment of her husband to county offices, violation of the Meru Youth Service Act and roadside appointments of employees.

In the second count, she was accused of inciting the public against other leaders, violating the Public Officer Ethics Act, holding public vilifications against members of the County Assembly, inciting the public against MCAs, violently grabbing the mic from the Meru County Assembly minority leader and speaking ill against the Catholic Church.

Charge number three accused Gov Mwangaza of forcefully entering into the Meru County Assembly premises, falsely accusing MCAs of being cartels, blackmail, greed, and corruption and organised violent demos against MCAs at the assembly precincts and addressing rioters outside the assembly.

Governor Kawira Mwangaza
Governor Kawira Mwangaza Pulse Live Kenya

In the fourth count, she was charged with violation of section 159 of the Public finance Management Act 2022, directing Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital to spend all revenue at source, and unduly promoting Baite TV which she owns.

The governor was also accused of vilifying MCAs for not approving some County Executive Committee nominees and failing to nominate other individuals when four nominees were rejected by the County Assembly and instead, reorganising her government to six departments instead of 10.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Senator Cherargei ejected over comments on Kawira Mwangaza's impeachment report

Senator Cherargei ejected over comments on Kawira Mwangaza's impeachment report

CS Murkomen suspends operations of Modern Coast bus company

CS Murkomen suspends operations of Modern Coast bus company

Former IEBC commissioner Akombe back in the country after 6 years

Former IEBC commissioner Akombe back in the country after 6 years

Kawira Mwangaza in tears after Senate rules on her impeachment [Video]

Kawira Mwangaza in tears after Senate rules on her impeachment [Video]

Treasury CS announces new Pay Bill number for payments on eCitizen

Treasury CS announces new Pay Bill number for payments on eCitizen

13 notable Kenyans who died in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

13 notable Kenyans who died in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Ruto mourns Catherine Kasavuli in poetic message to family

Ruto mourns Catherine Kasavuli in poetic message to family

Mulot sim swap mastermind arrested outside bank [Photos]

Mulot sim swap mastermind arrested outside bank [Photos]

Drama as senior cop leaves lady with unpaid bill during night out

Drama as senior cop leaves lady with unpaid bill during night out

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A boda boda operator in Narok was swept away by floods as he tried to navigate on December 25, 2022

Body of rider filmed crossing flooded river retrieved

File image of a police vehicle

'Untouchable' gangster gunned down in Nairobi

Three suspects in custody over incident involving 3-year-old Junior Sagini in Kisii County

Land inheritance dispute behind gouging of Baby Sagini's eyes

Traffic jam

Kenyans stranded on major highways as Christmas celebrations kick off