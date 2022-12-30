Kawira Mwangaza in tears after Senate rules on her impeachment [Video]

The report was presented by the committee chairperson Boni Khalwale who said that none of the five charges against Governor Mwangaza were substantiated.

This means that the county chief has been aqcuitted of the charges.

Pulse Live Kenya

In the first count, she was accused of nepotism, illegal appointments, unlawful dismissals and usurpation of the Constitution, the appointment of her husband to county offices, violation of the Meru Youth Service Act and roadside appointments of employees.

In the second count, she was accused of inciting the public against other leaders, violating the Public Officer Ethics Act, holding public vilifications against members of the County Assembly, inciting the public against MCAs, violently grabbing the mic from the Meru County Assembly minority leader and speaking ill against the Catholic Church.

Charge number three accused Gov Mwangaza of forcefully entering into the Meru County Assembly premises, falsely accusing MCAs of being cartels, blackmail, greed, and corruption and organised violent demos against MCAs at the assembly precincts and addressing rioters outside the assembly.

Pulse Live Kenya

In the fourth count, she was charged with violation of section 159 of the Public finance Management Act 2022, directing Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital to spend all revenue at source, and unduly promoting Baite TV which she owns.