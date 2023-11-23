The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Senate to probe removal of hawkers living disabilities from Nairobi CBD

Denis Mwangi

Senate pressed to probe removal of hawkers living disabilities from Nairobi CBD

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during the commissioning of kits for community health promoters on September 25, 2023
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during the commissioning of kits for community health promoters on September 25, 2023

Nominated Senator Crystal Asige has sought for a statement from the Standing Committee on Trade, Industrialization and Tourism on the harassment and removal of street vendors particularly those with disabilities from the Central Business District (CBD) by the County Government of Nairobi.

Senator Asige tasked the committee to provide a comprehensive data of street vendors with disabilities in all counties, including their locations and a breakdown by gender.

She sought an explanation on the rationale behind the harassment and displacement of street vendors with disabilities from their designated business areas to back streets and alleyways by the County Government of Nairobi.

Nominated Senator Crystal Asige in the Senate
Nominated Senator Crystal Asige in the Senate
The senator also questioned whether adequate notice was given to the vendors and address the possibility of similar removals in other counties.

Further, Asige, said the committee should indicate the number of public participation sessions conducted involving street vendors with disabilities concerning their removal from the Nairobi CBD, if any, and provide a report on the outcomes of the engagements.

The committee should also clarify the circumstances leading to the intimidation, assault and tear gassing of street vendors with disabilities by county officers, as outlined in their petition submitted to the County Government of Nairobi on November 14, 2023.

Hawkers with disabilities protest outside Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja's office
Hawkers with disabilities protest outside Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja's office

Lastly, Asige tasked the committee to establish the proposed relocation sites for street vendors with disabilities by County Governments country-wide and shed light on the accessibility and safety features in place at the new locations and the timelines established for this exercise.

