Why Senate is convening for a special sitting before the year ends

In the gazette notice published on December 28, 2022, Speaker Kingi said the sitting will be aimed at the swearing-in of the senator-elect for Bungoma county and the consideration of the report of the special committee on the proposed impeachment of Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza.

“Notice is given to all senators that pursuant to Standing Order 33(1) of the senate Majority Leader and with the support of the requisite number of Senator, I have appointed Friday, December 30, 2022, as a day for the special sitting of the senate,” the notice read.

Thereafter, the senate will adjourn until February 14, 2023, when it resumes its regular sessions.

The Bungoma by-elections were necessitated following the resignation of former Bungoma senator Moses Wetangula who was elected speaker of the National Assembly.

Ford Kenya Party’s David Wafula Wakoli was elected Bungoma senator after beating 10 other contestants.

The Meru governor's impeachment report presentation on the other hand follows the probe by a senate committee chaired by Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

Governor Mwangaza is facing five charges from the Meru members of county assembly all of which she has denied.

Among the accusations, she faced included nepotism, illegal appointments, unlawful dismissals and usurpation of the Constitution, the appointment of her husband to county offices, violation of the Meru Youth Service Act and roadside appointments of employees.

