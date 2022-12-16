Senator Cheruiyot gives illicit alcohol brewers ultimatum to stop operations in Kericho

Senator Cheruiyot said that despite being impounded by the police, owners of the products were threatening officers to release the consignment.

He said that those behind the counterfeit alcohol had been colluding with senior officers and officials from the Kenya Revenue Authority to propagate the sale of illicit alcohol in the county.

The politician said he would not relent in the crackdown, pushing for the destruction of the confiscated products.

“To the owner of this vehicle and the counterfeit liquor products, I have news for you. You will not destroy the lives of the young people in my county, it is you, the KRA and police officers you have compromised that will instead be destroyed. Mtahama Kericho na Kenya,” he said in a statement.

Senator Cheruiyot said he had obtained the identities of the government officials who were involved in the fake alcohol syndicate.

“I also have the names of senior KRA and Kenya Police officials who are part of the syndicate and are now calling the gallant police officers who impounded the lorry and are now threatening them. The guts!! I hereby repeat, look for a new playground, Not Kericho. Not Kenya,” he continued.

The lorry was impounded following a nationwide crackdown on illicit brews that was launched by Interior PS Raymond Omollo on December 14, 2022.

He said that the government had noted a spike in the consumption of illicit alcohol and drugs during the festive season.

“This crackdown is therefore timely as it mitigates the potential harm wrought on our people by illicit brews and counterfeit alcohol that is mostly traded in non-compliant premises. Through this exercise, we can protect our youth from the devastating effects of alcohol and drug abuse,” PS Omollo said.