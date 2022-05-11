Ruto, Sakaja promise feeding program for primary schools

Sakaja was speaking during a visit to Mukarara Primary School in Dagoretti South, where he had accompanied Deputy President William Ruto and MP John Kiarie.

The school is a beneficiary of the Food 4 Education program which has been providing meals to school-going children in various parts of the country.

Food 4 Education was founded by an entrepreneur Wawiru Njiru who was named UN Person of the Year in 2021.

“I remain grateful to @Food4Education for this selfless initiative to provide food daily for these school-going children. Thank you H.E. @WilliamsRuto for endorsing this program as part of an agenda in your government,” Sakaja posted on Twitter.

He also added that the DP had decided to also adopt a feeding program in his manifesto.

“We will feed our children in all the public schools in Nairobi. I’m glad that today H.E William Ruto has seen firsthand in Dagoretti what this program entails and has committed to also include it in his National Manifesto. A city of order and dignity, hope and opportunities!” the senator added.

The Food 4 Education program provides meals for up to 40,000 children daily, helping keep students healthy and in school.

"Honoured to have had His Excellency Deputy President @WilliamsRuto visit our kitchen, serve lunch and enjoy it with the kids. All Kenyan kids need access to daily school meals. Thank you for your commitment and promise to ensure school feeding for all,” the foundation shared on social media.

Wawira Njiru named UN Person of the Year

According to a statement by the UN in Kenya in October 2021, Wawira was recognised for her commitment to providing meals to public school children in Kenya from humble backgrounds at subsidized prices.

Wawira joins the list of leading women who have been recognised by the UN including first Lady Margaret Kenyatta and legend marathoner Tegla Loroupe.

“In recognition of her leadership and personal sacrifices in ensuring thousands of meals are served daily so that children don’t go to school hungry,” read the plaque given to Wawira.

So far, Food For Education has provided over 6 million meals to children from vulnerable families.

By sourcing the food directly from farmers, the organisation also are boosts local markets.

The organisation uses Tap2Eat which is a digital mobile platform that uses cutting edge technology to enable public primary school children to access nutritious food for education.