We will surely not miss you - Sen. Ledama Olekina tells Mutua

Through his Twitter page , the senator said those that had defected to the Kenya Kwanza brigade were not in the Azimio coalition all along adding that regardless of their move Raila Odinga was going to be the next president.

Senator Olekina further said the Azimio One Kenya Alliance was not going to miss the defectors telling them to enjoy a black out in the next government.

“I know for sure Raila Odinga will be the 5th President of Kenya. Those moving to KK were never with us! We will surely not miss you … enjoy a black out in the next Government,” Ledama wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

As Olekina wrote to the defectors, Azimio secretariat executive director Raphael Tuju revealed reasons as to why Alfred Mutua was denied access to the coalition agreement.

Tuju said there were underground negotiations with the coalitions competitors and issuing the document would have been used as a bench mark for them.

“Some of them were negotiating with the other side and needed this document for purposes of benchmarking, and since we knew this from our intelligence, there was no reason to continue to engage them,” he said.

Raphael Tuju Pulse Live Kenya

Tuju was speaking from the Serena hotel where interviews for the running mate for the Azimio coalition presidential candidate were ongoing.

On Monday 9, Murang’a woman representative Sabina Chege, Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho, NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua and Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya appeared physical for the interviews.