Sakaja attacks longtime friend Uhuru after degree was revoked

Denis Mwangi

In a strongly worded statement, Sakaja has severed his close ties with President Kenyatta, accusing him of using his influence to bar him from becoming the next Nairobi governor

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja accuses President Uhuru Kenyatta of using his influence to have his degree from Team university in Uganda revoked by the Commission for University Education.
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja accuses President Uhuru Kenyatta of using his influence to have his degree from Team university in Uganda revoked by the Commission for University Education.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has come out to accuse President Uhuru Kenyatta of using his influence to have his degree from Team university in Uganda revoked by the Commission for University Education.

Sakaja, who has been a close friend of President Kenyatta for many years has now turned into one of his critics.

The purported revocation of my credentials by the Commission for University Education (CUE) chairman is null and void, and politically instigated.

The chairman, Prof Chacha Nyaigotti Chacha, has been coerced and intimidated by President Uhuru Kenyatta to illegally revoke recognition of accreditation that has been properly issued,” read an excerpt of Sakaja’s statement.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

The senator explained that on June 6, he presented his qualifications to the CUE for recognition. The commission conducted due diligence by first writing to their counterpart in Uganda, National Council for Higher Education, which in turn wrote to the university.

He added that the commission confirmed the authenticity of the qualification from Team University through the National Council for Higher Education and thus recognised Sakaja’s qualifications.

“Following this, President Uhuru Kenyatta and the entire State machinery have gone on an intimidation spree against institutions locally and in Uganda to revoke the recognition of my qualifications in a bid to stop me from being the Governor of Nairobi.

They have sent officials from the Kenyan High Commission in Uganda to intimidate Team University staff as well as that country’s National Council for Higher Education. The university has remained firm and refused to be intimidated. So has the Council for Higher Education in Uganda. The only institution that has succumbed to this intimidation is the Kenyan CUE,” Sakaja continued his attack on President Kenyatta.

He also criticised that the letter by CUE was written and signed by the chairman on the CEO’s letterhead, adding that the commission did not meet before revoking his degree.

Instead, Sakaja claimed that Prof Chacha made the decision alone under duress.

Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Johnson Sakaja Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

The desperate attempts by President Kenyatta and the so-called deep state will fall on the sword of justice. I have the requisite qualifications to vie for the position of Governor of Nairobi and will be on the ballot.

"To President Kenyatta, I say: Let the people decide. Not even the threats to arrest me will dim our resolve to serve the people of Nairobi. The people of Nairobi have resoundingly rejected your project and are looking forward to electing their own. I remain committed and confident that a new dawn for our capital is beckoning, a city of order and dignity; hope and opportunity for all. We shall not be cowed. We will prevail,” Sakaja concluded his statement.

Denis Mwangi

