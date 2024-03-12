The sports category has moved to a new website.

Senior lands official loses control of 17 cars, 106 plots & millions in cash

Denis Mwangi

The High Court has issued a freezing order on the assets of a top-ranking official from the Ministry of Lands.

Thika senior Lands Registrar Fellix Mecha Nyakundi
Thika senior Lands Registrar Fellix Mecha Nyakundi

The freeze order involves 106 plots of land, 17 vehicles, and a sizeable sum of cash, all of which are under scrutiny for allegedly being proceeds of corruption.

Senior Land Registrar Felix Mecha Nyakundi, stationed in Thika, found himself at the heart of these investigations, being accused of misuse of public funds, abuse of office power, and inexplicably amassed wealth that overshadows his lawful earnings.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) played a pivotal role in this legal move, convincing High Court Judge Esther Maina that the assets must be preserved during the ongoing probe.

Justice Esther Maina
Justice Esther Maina
The commission argued that without the freeze, there was a real danger that these assets could be sold or otherwise disposed of.

Legal representatives for the EACC, including lawyer Nyoike, made it clear that the seizure was essential to safeguard the assets pending the conclusion of their investigation.

READ: EACC arrests 5 brothers who are gov't officers over Sh48.9M corruption case

The assets in question are in Kisii, Kilifi, Nairobi, Kajiado, Makueni, and Machakos.

These properties, along with cash amounting to Sh4.6 million, were taken into custody during a raid of Nyakundi's residence.

EACC Headquarters in Nairobi
EACC Headquarters in Nairobi EACC Headquarters in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

EACC has been targeting government officials whose wealth does not correspond with their known sources of income.

The seized documents - title deeds, vehicle ownership papers, and bank records - are likely to reveal the extent of the discrepancies.

