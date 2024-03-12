Senior lands official loses control of 17 cars, 106 plots & millions in cash

Senior Land Registrar Felix Mecha Nyakundi, stationed in Thika, found himself at the heart of these investigations, being accused of misuse of public funds, abuse of office power, and inexplicably amassed wealth that overshadows his lawful earnings.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) played a pivotal role in this legal move, convincing High Court Judge Esther Maina that the assets must be preserved during the ongoing probe.

The commission argued that without the freeze, there was a real danger that these assets could be sold or otherwise disposed of.

Legal representatives for the EACC, including lawyer Nyoike, made it clear that the seizure was essential to safeguard the assets pending the conclusion of their investigation.

The assets in question are in Kisii, Kilifi, Nairobi, Kajiado, Makueni, and Machakos.

These properties, along with cash amounting to Sh4.6 million, were taken into custody during a raid of Nyakundi's residence.

EACC has been targeting government officials whose wealth does not correspond with their known sources of income.