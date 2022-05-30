Senior police boss' wife arrested after being mistaken for a "Basmati Babe"

The senior officer whose name was withheld took his wife on a date at a popular entertainment joint along the Kenol-Murang’a road over the weekend.

However, later that night, the man, who was recovering from an illness started to look sickly and eventually passed out at the club, raising the eyebrows of the club’s management.

According to a police report shared by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the woman was seen collecting valuable items from the senior officer, raising suspicion that she could have drugged the man.

Pulse Live Kenya

The term Basmati Babe was coined by the DCI in reference to a gang of female criminals who prey and drug clubgoers before robbing them of their valuables.

The drugs used to drug unsuspecting victims are commonly referred to as 'mchele' which means rice in English.

“A man is fighting for his life at a hospital in Murang’a county, after a drink he was taking was laced with an unknown substance by a female lover, rendering him unconscious.

“Quick response by bar attendants at the popular joint in Kenol, Murang’a County, saved the man from also losing his possessions to the woman who had just stupefied (sic) his drink. The man had walked to Small Villa gardens at Kenol ... accompanied by a woman with whom they had several drinks and made merry. Little did the man, an employee at the Ministry of Interior, know that the woman had hatched an evil scheme to milk his bank accounts dry,” read part of the statement.

However, what the club management and the police officers who responded to the call did not know is that the woman in their custody was actually the ‘victim’s’ wife.

The only person who could verify their relationship was unconscious and she was forced to spend the night in police cells.

The senior police boss was shocked to wake up in the hospital the next day and even more surprised to find the incident had been shared by the DCI as a case of drugging.

He rushed to the police station where he learned that the officers had erred in giving an account of what transpired that night.

"I take alcohol. My wife does not take alcohol. I was feeling unwell, but I was determined to take my wife out. But after taking several bottles, I felt weak and I told my wife to drive me to the hospital. When I came to, I was in the hospital alone and my wife was nowhere to be found.

"I enquired about how I ended up in the hospital and the nurses told me that police officers from Kenol police station brought me in," he said.

The senior staff at the Ministry of Interior is now accusing the DCI of reporting the incident in a reckless manner and misrepresenting his relationship with his wife.

“My wife, with whom I have been married for the past 18 years, and together sired three children, was in a police cell for allegations of seeking to stupefy and steal from me ... This world sometimes is made unnecessarily ridiculous by rash actions,” he added.

The woman was later released as Murang’a South Police boss Alexander Shikondi said that no further action would be taken against her.