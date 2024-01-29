Several feared dead after Super Metro bus accident at Ahero in Kisumu

The aftermath of the collision left several passengers feared dead and numerous others injured, creating a devastating scene of mangled wreckage.

Nyando Sub-county Police Commander Grace Thuo confirmed the tragic event, adding to the gravity of the situation.

Eyewitnesses on the scene described a shocking aftermath, with first responders hastily assisting those trapped in the wreckage before formal emergency services could arrive.

The injured victims were swiftly transported to Ahero Sub-county Hospital, with critical cases redirected to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching & Referral Hospital, according to an update from the Kenya Red Cross.

The humanitarian organization has actively engaged in providing psychosocial support and managing a tracing desk to reunite affected individuals with their families.

Amidst the heart-wrenching incident, Super Metro, the bus company involved in the collision, issued a statement expressing profound condolences to the families affected by the accident.

The statement conveyed the unfortunate news that one of their buses, operating on the Kampala-Nairobi route, was involved in the accident before Awasi along the Kisumu-Nairobi highway.

"As the Super Metro family, we would like to inform the public that it's so unfortunate that one of our buses plying the Kampala-Nairobi route was involved in an accident before Awasi along Kisumu, Nairobi highway.

"We would wish to convey a message of condolences to the families that have lost their beloved ones and quick recovery to those who are in the hospital. In our thoughts and prayers," the statement read.

A Super Metro bus collided with a lorry at Ahero in Nyando Sub-county, Kisumu County. Pulse Live Kenya

