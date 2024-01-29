Several feared dead after Super Metro bus accident at Ahero in Kisumu

In a somber turn of events on Monday, January 29, a Super Metro bus collided with a lorry at Ahero in Nyando Sub-county, Kisumu County.
The aftermath of the collision left several passengers feared dead and numerous others injured, creating a devastating scene of mangled wreckage.
Nyando Sub-county Police Commander Grace Thuo confirmed the tragic event, adding to the gravity of the situation.
Eyewitnesses on the scene described a shocking aftermath, with first responders hastily assisting those trapped in the wreckage before formal emergency services could arrive.
The injured victims were swiftly transported to Ahero Sub-county Hospital, with critical cases redirected to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching & Referral Hospital, according to an update from the Kenya Red Cross.
The humanitarian organization has actively engaged in providing psychosocial support and managing a tracing desk to reunite affected individuals with their families.
Amidst the heart-wrenching incident, Super Metro, the bus company involved in the collision, issued a statement expressing profound condolences to the families affected by the accident.
The statement conveyed the unfortunate news that one of their buses, operating on the Kampala-Nairobi route, was involved in the accident before Awasi along the Kisumu-Nairobi highway.
"As the Super Metro family, we would like to inform the public that it's so unfortunate that one of our buses plying the Kampala-Nairobi route was involved in an accident before Awasi along Kisumu, Nairobi highway.
"We would wish to convey a message of condolences to the families that have lost their beloved ones and quick recovery to those who are in the hospital. In our thoughts and prayers," the statement read.
This is a developing story, more updates to follow...
