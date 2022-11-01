Trailer crashes into 10 cars, several feared dead

According to reports reaching the news desk, the accident was caused by a trailer which rammed into 10 cars at Anjelika roadblock.

Vihiga County Commander Benjamin Ong’ombe told the media that the trailer lost its brakes and smashed the vehicles at the roadblock.

Pulse Live Kenya

There is no official report on the number of casualties but Vihiga County Referral Hospital confirmed receiving a number of victims.

“I will be able to ascertain the exact number of casualties we have received later. We are currently attending to them," said Vihiga County Referral Hospital acting Medical Superintendent Dr Vitalis Juma.

A crowd started building up at the crash scene, with residents blaming the police roadblock for the accident.

By the time of reporting, anti-riot police were already at the scene.

More to follow…