2 choppers crash in Wajir

The day unfolded with a helicopter crash at Wajir International Airport at 11:00a.m. involving Arbajahan Ward MCA Abey Jimaale, Captain Kiroken, and James Ndirangu.

The helicopter, en route to Arbajahan for the urgent evacuation of students in flood-affected regions, crashed during takeoff.

A helicopter that crashed in Arbajahan, Wajir Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary reports from the scene said Captain Kiroken and MCA Abey Jimaale were injured on their heads, while James Ndirangu suffered injuries to his shoulder and right hand.

Swift emergency response saw the trio rushed to Wajir County Referral Hospital for immediate treatment.

Despite initial medical attention, the severity of their injuries prompted a referral to Nairobi for further medical care.

The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), and local police officers visited the crash site.

They documented the incident before cordoning off the area for air accident investigators.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the community grappled with the aftermath of the helicopter crash, another aviation tragedy unfolded later in the day.

At approximately 5:00 p.m., a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) plane crashed during takeoff in the same county.

The plane, engaged in transporting essential supplies including food and medicine to residents of Buna in Wajir North, crashed as residents watched.

This brings the total number of helicopter crashes involving KDF helicopters in 2023 to four.

ADVERTISEMENT

Past KDF chopper crashes in Kenya in 2023