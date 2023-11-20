Wajir County witnessed two aviation incidents that cast a shadow over emergency evacuation efforts in flood-stricken areas.
2 choppers crash in Wajir
Several injured after 2 choppers crash in Wajir in separate incidents
The day unfolded with a helicopter crash at Wajir International Airport at 11:00a.m. involving Arbajahan Ward MCA Abey Jimaale, Captain Kiroken, and James Ndirangu.
The helicopter, en route to Arbajahan for the urgent evacuation of students in flood-affected regions, crashed during takeoff.
Preliminary reports from the scene said Captain Kiroken and MCA Abey Jimaale were injured on their heads, while James Ndirangu suffered injuries to his shoulder and right hand.
Swift emergency response saw the trio rushed to Wajir County Referral Hospital for immediate treatment.
Despite initial medical attention, the severity of their injuries prompted a referral to Nairobi for further medical care.
The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), and local police officers visited the crash site.
They documented the incident before cordoning off the area for air accident investigators.
As the community grappled with the aftermath of the helicopter crash, another aviation tragedy unfolded later in the day.
At approximately 5:00 p.m., a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) plane crashed during takeoff in the same county.
The plane, engaged in transporting essential supplies including food and medicine to residents of Buna in Wajir North, crashed as residents watched.
This brings the total number of helicopter crashes involving KDF helicopters in 2023 to four.
Past KDF chopper crashes in Kenya in 2023
- On July 20, a Kenya Defence Forces helicopter crashed in Baringo County. The passengers were on their way to Nairobi from an official duty when the chopper developed mechanical challenges and crashed. The military confirmed that the crew and all passengers on board survived
- On September 18, a Kenya Air Force Huey Helicopter crashed on night patrol in Lamu County. At least eight Kenya Defence Forces personnel were suspected to have died in the crash.
- On November 17, a military chopper crashed during a training exercise in Oltepesi, Kajiado West. The Mi-171E helicopter was carrying 23 occupants, and 10 of them were feared dead, while 13 were rescued and taken to the hospital.
