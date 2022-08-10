RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Several trapped after four-storey building collapsed in Kasarani

Amos Robi

Police say several people have been trapped in the building

Rescue operations are ongoing after a four-storey building collapsed at Afro Sayari area in Kasarani Sub–County in Nairobi.

The building which collapsed on Wednesday evening has reportedly trapped a number of people and emergency rescue services have arrived in the scene to evacuate victims to safety.

More to follow…

Amos Robi

