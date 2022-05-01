Sheila Lumumba's father shares 1 wish concerning those who killed his daughter

In an interview with BBC's Joice Etutu, Mr Lumumba stated that his daughter did not deserve such a gruesome death in the hands of her heartless killers and added that he would like to see the killers.

The grieving father explained that seeing the killers face justice will give the family much needed closure.

The family urged the police to expedite the investigations and bring the killers to face the law.

The deceased's cousin, Brenda Akinyi noted that the family is still struggling to come to terms with Sheila's demise.

"As somebody as strong as her, we never imagine something bad can happen to her. She was a strong person, so I'm telling you that, we are still not in acceptance that she's gone," she noted.

The deceased was buried on Saturday April 30, 2022 with her brother calling for justice.

"They really did lots of harm to her. I just want justice for my sister. The public can stick with us and help us to get justice. We have buried her and she is now gone but we have to move on," he noted.

Human Rights groups weigh in on Sheila's murder

Sheila was murdered in cold blood in Karatina, Nyeri County with police yet to issue updates on ongoing investigations.

According to Human Rights Watch, "A post-mortem report conducted the next day at Karatina Sub-County Hospital and seen by Human Rights Watch revealed that Lumumba was sexually assaulted, hit on the head with a blunt object, and stabbed in the chest, face, neck, and eyes."

The shocking murder saw Kenyans take to social media to demand justice for her family with the hashtag #JusticeforSheila trending.

In the wake of her murder, multiple human rights groups weighed in on the matter and urged Kenyan authorities to thoroughly investigate her death.

"No one deserves such cruel treatment. Sheila didn't have to experience all this pain," Amnesty Kenya tweeted.