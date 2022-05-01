RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sheila Lumumba's father shares 1 wish concerning those who killed his daughter

Charles Ouma

A post-mortem conducted on the body this past week revealed that Sheila succumbed to injuries from a blunt object and stab wounds

Sheila Lumumba
Sheila Lumumba

John Lumumba, the father of 25-year-old Sheila Lumumba who was murdered in cold blood has expressed his desire to see the killers face-to-face as soon as they are arrested.

In an interview with BBC's Joice Etutu, Mr Lumumba stated that his daughter did not deserve such a gruesome death in the hands of her heartless killers and added that he would like to see the killers.

The grieving father explained that seeing the killers face justice will give the family much needed closure.

The family urged the police to expedite the investigations and bring the killers to face the law.

The parents of Sheila Lumumba, a queer Kenyan national who was brutalised and murdered in Karatina, Nyeri County on April 19, 2022
The parents of Sheila Lumumba, a queer Kenyan national who was brutalised and murdered in Karatina, Nyeri County on April 19, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The deceased's cousin, Brenda Akinyi noted that the family is still struggling to come to terms with Sheila's demise.

"As somebody as strong as her, we never imagine something bad can happen to her. She was a strong person, so I'm telling you that, we are still not in acceptance that she's gone," she noted.

The deceased was buried on Saturday April 30, 2022 with her brother calling for justice.

"They really did lots of harm to her. I just want justice for my sister. The public can stick with us and help us to get justice. We have buried her and she is now gone but we have to move on," he noted.

Sheila was murdered in cold blood in Karatina, Nyeri County with police yet to issue updates on ongoing investigations.

Sheila Lumumba
Sheila Lumumba Pulse Live Kenya

According to Human Rights Watch, "A post-mortem report conducted the next day at Karatina Sub-County Hospital and seen by Human Rights Watch revealed that Lumumba was sexually assaulted, hit on the head with a blunt object, and stabbed in the chest, face, neck, and eyes."

The shocking murder saw Kenyans take to social media to demand justice for her family with the hashtag #JusticeforSheila trending.

In the wake of her murder, multiple human rights groups weighed in on the matter and urged Kenyan authorities to thoroughly investigate her death.

Sheila Lumumba
Sheila Lumumba Sheila Lumumba Pulse Live Kenya

"No one deserves such cruel treatment. Sheila didn't have to experience all this pain," Amnesty Kenya tweeted.

OutRight Action International also issued a statement condemning the murder that read in part: "OutRight Action International condemns the brutal murder of Sheila Lumumba that occurred in her home, in Karatina, Nyeri County, in Kenya, on 19 April 2022. It was reported that six men broke into Sheila’s apartment, tortured, raped, and killed Sheila. It is alleged that this was a homophobic attack on Shelia."

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

