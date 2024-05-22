The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Shindwe pepo mbaya - Isaac Mwaura addresses concerns about cost of Ruto's U.S. visit

Denis Mwangi

Kenyans have raised concern about the cost of the jet President Ruto chartered for his U.S. state visit

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura addresses journalists in Nakuru County
Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura addresses journalists in Nakuru County

In a spirited defence of President William Ruto's state visit to the United States, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura dismissed questions about the cost of the trip on May 21.

Recommended articles

Speaking at a public event in Nakuru, Mwaura emphasized the strategic and economic benefits that the visit is expected to bring to Kenya.

"Faida William Ruto atatuletea haitoshi ile mafuta ameenda nayo. Hii pareto (Pyrethrum) inatumika sana kule Marekani kwa hivyo nyinyi wakulima, (Ruto) ameenda kuwataftia soko," Mwaura explained, highlighting the potential market opportunities for Kenyan farmers in the U.S.

The visit aims to secure new markets for pyrethrum, a key agricultural product in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mwaura expressed frustration over what he termed as "maswali ya kipuzi kabisa" (foolish questions) regarding the expenses of the trip.

He argued that the financial cost is insignificant compared to the anticipated economic returns.

"Rais ameenda kama mzee wa Kenya, kutafuta alafu wewe unauliza fare ni pesa ngapi na akirudi atarudi na zaidi ya hiyo fare mara milioni," he added, suggesting that the President's efforts will yield returns far exceeding the travel costs.

The spokesperson also noted the historic significance of the visit, as President Ruto is the first African leader to be invited for a state visit to the U.S. under the current administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

This visit marks a major milestone in U.S.-Kenya relations and is expected to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade, investment, and technology.

The visit comes at a time when Kenya is looking to expand its economic footprint globally. By securing new markets for Kenyan products, the government hopes to boost the agricultural sector and increase export revenues.

During the visit, President Ruto is expected to hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and other senior officials to discuss areas of mutual interest, including economic cooperation, security, and climate change.

Despite the potential benefits, the visit has attracted public scrutiny, particularly regarding its cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news desk has established that President Ruto left Kenya on a chartered jet operated by United Arab Emirates company RoyalJet.

Established on May 4, 2003, RoyalJet is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Aviation and the Presidential Flight (Abu Dhabi Amiri Flight).

READ: Hollywood billionaires, Coca-Cola's Sh26B deal & other goodies awaiting Ruto in U.S.

The airline is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan

Among, RoyalJet's fleet, President Ruto was assigned a Boeing Business Jet B737-77W.

ADVERTISEMENT

This aircraft, one of the newest in RoyalJet's fleet, was introduced into service in 2016 and has since been a symbol of luxury in the skies.

President William Ruto lands at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport to start his U.S. State Visit on May 20, 2024
President William Ruto lands at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport to start his U.S. State Visit on May 20, 2024 President William Ruto lands at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport to start his U.S. State Visit on May 20, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The aircraft’s cabin can accommodate up to 34 passengers, configured to offer a mix of VIP, business, and standard class seating.

For longer flights, the A6 RJU features a queen-sized bed and 16 lie-flat seats, ensuring that passengers can rest comfortably throughout the journey.

ADVERTISEMENT
RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet
RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet Pulse Live Kenya
RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet
RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet Pulse Live Kenya
RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet
RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet Pulse Live Kenya
RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet
RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KUCCPS CEO Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome

How to check KUCCPS placement for 2023 KCSE candidates via mobile phone

Kuria Kimani, Molo MP and Chair of the National Assembly Committee on Finance

Gov't justifies that 16% VAT on bread is aimed at tackling diabetes

Political leaders at the Limuru III meeting

Limuru III: Resolutions made, Haki Coalition & the return of Uhuru

Kimani Ichung'wah

Kimani Ichung'wah whisked to safety as chaos erupt in Thika, MP among scores injured [Video]