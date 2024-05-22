Shindwe pepo mbaya - Isaac Mwaura addresses concerns about cost of Ruto's U.S. visit

Speaking at a public event in Nakuru, Mwaura emphasized the strategic and economic benefits that the visit is expected to bring to Kenya.

"Faida William Ruto atatuletea haitoshi ile mafuta ameenda nayo. Hii pareto (Pyrethrum) inatumika sana kule Marekani kwa hivyo nyinyi wakulima, (Ruto) ameenda kuwataftia soko," Mwaura explained, highlighting the potential market opportunities for Kenyan farmers in the U.S.

The visit aims to secure new markets for pyrethrum, a key agricultural product in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mwaura expressed frustration over what he termed as "maswali ya kipuzi kabisa" (foolish questions) regarding the expenses of the trip.

He argued that the financial cost is insignificant compared to the anticipated economic returns.

"Rais ameenda kama mzee wa Kenya, kutafuta alafu wewe unauliza fare ni pesa ngapi na akirudi atarudi na zaidi ya hiyo fare mara milioni," he added, suggesting that the President's efforts will yield returns far exceeding the travel costs.

The spokesperson also noted the historic significance of the visit, as President Ruto is the first African leader to be invited for a state visit to the U.S. under the current administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

This visit marks a major milestone in U.S.-Kenya relations and is expected to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade, investment, and technology.

The visit comes at a time when Kenya is looking to expand its economic footprint globally. By securing new markets for Kenyan products, the government hopes to boost the agricultural sector and increase export revenues.

During the visit, President Ruto is expected to hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and other senior officials to discuss areas of mutual interest, including economic cooperation, security, and climate change.

Ruto hires private jet for U.S. state visit

Despite the potential benefits, the visit has attracted public scrutiny, particularly regarding its cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news desk has established that President Ruto left Kenya on a chartered jet operated by United Arab Emirates company RoyalJet.

Established on May 4, 2003, RoyalJet is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Aviation and the Presidential Flight (Abu Dhabi Amiri Flight).

The airline is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan

Among, RoyalJet's fleet, President Ruto was assigned a Boeing Business Jet B737-77W.

ADVERTISEMENT

This aircraft, one of the newest in RoyalJet's fleet, was introduced into service in 2016 and has since been a symbol of luxury in the skies.

President William Ruto lands at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport to start his U.S. State Visit on May 20, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Flexible Cabin Configuration

The aircraft’s cabin can accommodate up to 34 passengers, configured to offer a mix of VIP, business, and standard class seating.

For longer flights, the A6 RJU features a queen-sized bed and 16 lie-flat seats, ensuring that passengers can rest comfortably throughout the journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet Pulse Live Kenya

RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet Pulse Live Kenya

RoyalJet's A6 RJU Boeing Business Jet Pulse Live Kenya