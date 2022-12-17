ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Dagoretti based rescue centre gets early Chritsmas gift from Chinese company

Amos Robi

Shiphrah Centre in Mutuini houses orphans, abandoned children, children with disabilities and even the elderly

Mr. Ma Chengyuan, Chief Representative of AVIC International Holding Corporation in Kenya accompanied by Mutuini MCA Mr. Martin Mbugua switch on the solar system at at Shiphrah Children Centre in Mutuini Ward, Dagoretti South constituency in Nairobi.
Mr. Ma Chengyuan, Chief Representative of AVIC International Holding Corporation in Kenya accompanied by Mutuini MCA Mr. Martin Mbugua switch on the solar system at at Shiphrah Children Centre in Mutuini Ward, Dagoretti South constituency in Nairobi.

The days of darkness and uncertain electricity supply for the more than 60 orphans and abandoned children at Shiphrah Centre in Mutuini, Dagoretti in Nairobi are over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The rescue centre has received a donation of solar panels from AVIC International Holding Corporation.

Six solar panels, an inverter charger, and four maintenance-free lead acid batteries were installed to complement the electricity used by the centre.

The system will power electronics such as televisions and fridges and lighting points such as in-house lamps and security lights.

If solar radiation is low and the battery charge level is low, grid power (KPLC) will kick in momentarily to support the load.

Martha Munene, who runs the centre, said that solar power would help cut down the expenses of electricity which have gone up in recent months.

“You can imagine such a home with no electricity. You have installed solar power for us and I want to thank God. I was almost getting high blood pressure because of the tokens,” she said.

Mr. Ma Chengyuan, Chief Representative of AVIC International Holding Corporation in Kenya together with Mutuini MCA Mr. Martin Mbugua and other dignitaries interact with children at Shiphrah Centre in Mutuini Ward, Dagoretti South constituency in Nairobi, after donating a solar system to the institution
Mr. Ma Chengyuan, Chief Representative of AVIC International Holding Corporation in Kenya together with Mutuini MCA Mr. Martin Mbugua and other dignitaries interact with children at Shiphrah Centre in Mutuini Ward, Dagoretti South constituency in Nairobi, after donating a solar system to the institution Mr. Ma Chengyuan, Chief Representative of AVIC International Holding Corporation in Kenya together with Mutuini MCA Mr. Martin Mbugua and other dignitaries interact with children at Shiphrah Centre in Mutuini Ward, Dagoretti South constituency in Nairobi, after donating a solar system to the institution Pulse Live Kenya

Ma Chengyuan, chief representative of AVIC International Holding Corporation in Kenya said the installed solar photovoltaic system would provide renewable energy to Shiphrah Centre and help the centre save about Sh20,000 which would have ordinarily gone to settling the electricity bills.

He added that the solar panel was part of the company's activities in the country. Others include the construction and equipping of schools in Gatundu and Nairobi and the fight against drought.

“We know that electricity has become too expensive for you so we asked our partner to help you install the solar panel. After the installation, every month you can save at least Sh20000,” he said.

Mutuini MCA Martin Mbugua said that some of the children were brought to the centre when they were a day old, and therefore the home required a consistent electricity supply.

“We have children who come here with special needs and even for security we can't afford to have this home without electricity,” he said.

He added that the cost of electricity had become prohibitive and rescue centres that rely on well-wishers and donations felt the impact more.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dagoretti based rescue centre gets early Chritsmas gift from Chinese company

Dagoretti based rescue centre gets early Chritsmas gift from Chinese company

DCI responds to story of ex-KDF soldier who was locked up for 1 year

DCI responds to story of ex-KDF soldier who was locked up for 1 year

LSK opposes Ruto's plan to make constitutional amendments through Parliament

LSK opposes Ruto's plan to make constitutional amendments through Parliament

Kwani hiyo bunduki ni kalamu uandike nayo? - IG Koome

Kwani hiyo bunduki ni kalamu uandike nayo? - IG Koome

Senator Cheruiyot gives illicit alcohol brewers ultimatum to stop operations in Kericho

Senator Cheruiyot gives illicit alcohol brewers ultimatum to stop operations in Kericho

10 key deals sealed during Ruto's trip to US

10 key deals sealed during Ruto's trip to US

Police trainee in trouble for slapping, cutting senior with slasher

Police trainee in trouble for slapping, cutting senior with slasher

Governor Mwangaza hits out at Meru MCAs after impeachment

Governor Mwangaza hits out at Meru MCAs after impeachment

Former Mathira MP Matu Wamae is dead

Former Mathira MP Matu Wamae is dead

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

Education CS announces date for the release of 2022 KCPE results

The light aircraft in which David Rudisha was travelling in when it crash-landed on December 10,2022

David Rudisha taken to hospital after surviving plane crash

Nelly Cheboi and her mother receiving the CNN Hero of the year award

29-year-old Kenyan tech founder crowned CNN Hero of 2022

File image of Saitabao Ole Kanchory addressing a press conference at Bomas of Kenya flanked by other Azimio la Umoja leaders during the August general elections

Raila's chief agent names 3 men who made him lose election to Ruto