DPP comes to the rescue of shoplifter Alvin Chivondo

Chivondo will undergo counselling and rehabilitation under strict terms

Alvin Chivondo the man whose name has become synonymous with shoplifting will not be facing jail time after he was arrested shoplifting again in a city supermarket.

Chivondo who was arraigned before Milimani chief magistrate Wendy Micheni on Monday May 23, did not take plea after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) reviewed his charges.

Chivondo was represented by lawyer Vienna Mongare who said said the state has signed a diversion agreement to release her client on condition that he accepted to be subjected to mental examination and counselling.

"After the investigation of the offences and conduct of background check, it appears the interest of the public and your own will best be served by not charging you," part of the agreement read.

The agreement said that if he is found breaking the law, he would be withdrawn from the programme and charges pressed on him. Chivondo agreed to stick to the programme and that he would strictly follow all the instructions given.

Chivondo was arrested on Thursday May 19, night at a supermarket along Ronald Ngala Street within Nairobi's Central Business District when he was shoplifting goods. His arresting coming barely two months after he was arrested in another supermarket shoplifting.

YY comedian who was among the persons who helped Chivondo revealed that it was hard trying to get him back on track as he constantly had issues just days after he was offered help.

YY said Chivondo was misbehaving probably because he faced no consequences for his action earlier and that maybe only if he faced consequences he could change.

Chivondo who was bailed out by former governor Mike Sonko was also offered a job at the Sonko rescue team which he was to begin immediately.

