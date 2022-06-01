The Madaraka Day Celebrations gave the Kenya Defence Forces an opportunity to display various war artillery and heavy armored vehicles used in the battle field. From fighter jets to artillery vehicles and even naval equipment.
Show of might as KDF display heavy millitary weaponry at Uhuru Gardens [Photos]
The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) displayed millitary ware raging from jet fighters to armored tankers
The forces also had their troops from various divisions match forward indicating their disaster preparedness. The display besides showing the country’s preparedness to safe guard the country also was a special way of bidding the President who is the Commander in Chief of the Armed of Forces as he attends his last public national event.
KDF Millitary Ware at Madaraka day celebrations photo (Dannito Kinyanjui Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya
