ODM Candidate for the Msambweni by-election Omar Idd Boga has conceded defeat, after he emerged second with 10,444 votes in the election won by Independent Candidate, Feisal Bader who garnered 15,321 votes.

“Nimechukua nafasi hii kucongratulate Mheshimiwa Feisal kwa kushinda uchaguzi wa Msambweni na namtakia kila la heri kwa kazi hii yeye ndio mbunge wetu kwa sasa,” said Boga.

He went on to say that he will work with the new MP in building Msambweni, noting that the constituency has many challenges that need everyone.

Boga added that 2 years might not be enough time for Feisal to deliver on his promises, but they will work together as people of Msambweni in enhancing cohesion, creating employment and empowering young women.

“Kwa supporters wetu, siasa sio chuki tupendane sisi ni watu wa Msambweni na Kwale kwa Jumla na pia tuwashukuru wale ambao tulifanya siasa. Watu waliteta lakini tuwache hayo mambo tusonge mbele kujenga nchi yetu,” he said.

Omar Boga thanked Msambweni residents for turning out in large numbers to vote for him and the other aspirants.