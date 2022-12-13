Why Governor Orengo is going to work with Ruto

Orengo has vowed to continue working closely with the national government stating that both units cannot work in isolation.

“I will continue working closely with the national government because the two levels of government cannot afford to work in isolation,” read part of the governor’s speech during Jamhuri Day celebrations in Siaya.

The governor who has stood closely with the Azimio One Kenya Coalition maintained that challenges brought about by the new system of government will not hinder his administration from initiating development programs that will help alleviate poverty amongst Siaya residents.

He went ahead to add that the fruits of devolution can only be realized when participatory planning and prudent management of resources are undertaken by citizens.

This is not the first time Orengo has vowed to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

In November when he was talking about there being chances of Raila becoming president in future, he maintained that he would work with the Kenya Kwanza administration to serve the electorate but would not dump their party to join another political vehicle.

“We will work with the government where necessary, cooperate but not go into submission. We will request humbly and when it comes, we take it with thanks,” The Siaya county boss explained.

Orengo's vow has come weeks after Francis Atwoli who is among the top Azimio la Umoja influencers visited President William Ruto at State House for an unannounced meeting.