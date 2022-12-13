ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why Governor Orengo is going to work with Ruto

Pulse Contributor

The Siaya county boss is an influential figure in the Azimio One Kenya Coalition

Siaya Governor James Orengo
Siaya Governor James Orengo

Siaya Governor James Orengo has shelved political differences and pledged to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Orengo has vowed to continue working closely with the national government stating that both units cannot work in isolation.

“I will continue working closely with the national government because the two levels of government cannot afford to work in isolation,” read part of the governor’s speech during Jamhuri Day celebrations in Siaya.

The governor who has stood closely with the Azimio One Kenya Coalition maintained that challenges brought about by the new system of government will not hinder his administration from initiating development programs that will help alleviate poverty amongst Siaya residents.

Siaya Governor James Orengo
Siaya Governor James Orengo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Orengo celebrates Ruto's appointments, criticises Uhuru

He went ahead to add that the fruits of devolution can only be realized when participatory planning and prudent management of resources are undertaken by citizens.

This is not the first time Orengo has vowed to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

In November when he was talking about there being chances of Raila becoming president in future, he maintained that he would work with the Kenya Kwanza administration to serve the electorate but would not dump their party to join another political vehicle.

Raila Odinga and James Orengo at a past event
Raila Odinga and James Orengo at a past event Pulse Live Kenya

We will work with the government where necessary, cooperate but not go into submission. We will request humbly and when it comes, we take it with thanks,” The Siaya county boss explained.

Orengo's vow has come weeks after Francis Atwoli who is among the top Azimio la Umoja influencers visited President William Ruto at State House for an unannounced meeting.

Atwoli stated the need to work with Ruto after the meeting as the two quashed their beef.

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why Governor Orengo is going to work with Ruto

Why Governor Orengo is going to work with Ruto

Herman Manyora, Benji Ndolo in nasty exchange over Charlene Ruto

Herman Manyora, Benji Ndolo in nasty exchange over Charlene Ruto

Ida Odinga takes on Nyanza politicians criticising Raila

Ida Odinga takes on Nyanza politicians criticising Raila

Ruto keeps promise and awards scholarships to Kenyans

Ruto keeps promise and awards scholarships to Kenyans

How Junet, Mucheru, Makau Mutua cost Raila presidency - Kanchory

How Junet, Mucheru, Makau Mutua cost Raila presidency - Kanchory

Ruto awards Bohra community leader highest state award

Ruto awards Bohra community leader highest state award

President Ruto honours CNN Hero of 2022 Nelly Cheboi

President Ruto honours CNN Hero of 2022 Nelly Cheboi

Education CS announces date for the release of 2022 KCPE results

Education CS announces date for the release of 2022 KCPE results

29-year-old Kenyan tech founder crowned CNN Hero of 2022

29-year-old Kenyan tech founder crowned CNN Hero of 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio Africa CEO Patrick Quarcoo

Kiss 100's parent company announces mass firing

The light aircraft in which David Rudisha was travelling in when it crash-landed on December 10,2022

David Rudisha taken to hospital after surviving plane crash

Police visit Rixxos Lounge in Kitengela on December 8, 2022

Video: Rixxos Lounge employees defend boss after police probe altercation with lady staffer

President William Ruto inspecting a guard of honour during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens

Ruto invites Facebook, Google bosses to Jamuhuri Day Celebrations