Sifuna lacks the ability to deliver votes for ODM - Charles Owino

Sifuna had on Tuesday, March 29 said the duo might have joined hands long ago but chose to frustrate ODM, on a day the two had defected to United Democratic Movement (UDM).

During the August 9 elections, Gumbo is set to face off with Siaya Senator James Orengo who is poised to clinch the ODM gubernatorial ticket. According to Sifuna, the move was in an attempt to embarrass party leader Raila Odinga in his own backyard.

"These ones must have joined UDM long ago but were hanging around to just make life hard for ODM," Sifuna told the Nation. Gumbo and Owino said they joined UDM because they felt they stood no chance in ODM.

“Ten years after the start of devolution and Siaya is still behind compared to many other counties and that is the reason I am in the race. Raila is the architect of devolution and as a result his home county must lead," responded Gumbo.

Until his departure, he was the frontrunner for the ODM ticket in party primaries scheduled for April 13.

"We are the ones being frustrated by the Orange party because there is no transparency in that party and this has created apathy in all the elections,” he said.