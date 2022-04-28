RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sicily Kariuki drops out of Nyandarua gubernatorial race, backs opponent

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

There comes a time when the Nation is more important than an individual - Sicily Kariuki

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki
Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki

Former Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has officially dropped out of the Nyandarua gubernatorial race in favour of incumbent Francis Kimemia.

Recommended articles

In presser held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the Jubilee Party headquarters, Kariuki said that her decision was reached after a lot of soul searching and self-reflection.

The former CS further reiterated her support for the Jubilee party and the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

“There comes a time when the Nation is more important than an individual, that we have been caught up with a stalemate and a looming deadline for the party list to submit the party list to IEBC.

“After deep reflection, after soul searching, I have decided to be part of the solution and not the problem, I have suspended my candidature to vie as the governor of Nyandarua”, the former CS Sicily Kariuki.

Sicily Kariuki
Sicily Kariuki Sicily Kariuki Pulse Live Kenya

Sicily Kariuki resigned as Water, Sanitation and Irrigation CS on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

While making the announcement Ms Kariuki said she would be vying for the Nyandarua governor’s seat in the upcoming General Election on August 9, but she has now opted out.

“I am committed to working with like-minded leaders in the county and national government to ensure peace and development that Nyandarua yearns for is realized.

“When I look at the gaps in Nyandarua, I have identified insecurity as a hindrance to development. I believe the knowledge I have and passion for service delivery will help me work with other leaders to make and impact in the county,” Kariuki said while declaring her candidature.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sicily Kariuki drops out of Nyandarua gubernatorial race, backs opponent

Sicily Kariuki drops out of Nyandarua gubernatorial race, backs opponent

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

Kibaki's ex-employee narrates how the former president helped him pay dowry

Kibaki's ex-employee narrates how the former president helped him pay dowry

Uhuru urges rebels in DR Congo to lay down weapons & embrace peace talks

Uhuru urges rebels in DR Congo to lay down weapons & embrace peace talks

Ban public viewing of dead bodies - Atheists tell Government

Ban public viewing of dead bodies - Atheists tell Government

Tim Wanyonyi officially goes back to Westlands after Azimio picked Igathe

Tim Wanyonyi officially goes back to Westlands after Azimio picked Igathe

Kakamega DG Kutima ditches Azimio for Kenya Kwanza, backs Malala for governor

Kakamega DG Kutima ditches Azimio for Kenya Kwanza, backs Malala for governor

Why Jalang'o was forced to defend his Lang'ata certificate hours after win

Why Jalang'o was forced to defend his Lang'ata certificate hours after win

Senate canonises Kibaki as Kenya's longest-serving MP

Senate canonises Kibaki as Kenya's longest-serving MP

Trending

Jimmy Kibaki opens up on father's last moments, long illness

Jimmy Kibaki

Humor or insensitive? Fresh details on viral obituary that sparked debate

Fresh details emerge on Elizabeth Mueni Ngotho's viral orbituary that has Kenyans talking

KCSE 2021 Results: Overall 15 best candidates

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha announces KCSE 2021 results on April 23, 2022

IEBC hiring 418,000 Kenyans for election jobs, how to apply

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati