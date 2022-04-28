Sicily Kariuki drops out of Nyandarua gubernatorial race, backs opponent

In presser held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the Jubilee Party headquarters, Kariuki said that her decision was reached after a lot of soul searching and self-reflection.

The former CS further reiterated her support for the Jubilee party and the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

“There comes a time when the Nation is more important than an individual, that we have been caught up with a stalemate and a looming deadline for the party list to submit the party list to IEBC.

“After deep reflection, after soul searching, I have decided to be part of the solution and not the problem, I have suspended my candidature to vie as the governor of Nyandarua”, the former CS Sicily Kariuki.

Sicily Kariuki Pulse Live Kenya

CS Sicily Kariuki resigns to vie for Nyandarua governor

Sicily Kariuki resigned as Water, Sanitation and Irrigation CS on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

While making the announcement Ms Kariuki said she would be vying for the Nyandarua governor’s seat in the upcoming General Election on August 9, but she has now opted out.

“I am committed to working with like-minded leaders in the county and national government to ensure peace and development that Nyandarua yearns for is realized.