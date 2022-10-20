Sigh of relief for farmers as President Ruto comes to their aid

Food production in Kenya is expensive at the moment due to the high cost of fertilizers and other farming products.

For instance, Ruto has stated that the government will continue with the fertilizer importation program as the government looks forward to boosting food production locally s he also looks forward to lowering fertilizer prices.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto's government will also oversee local firms producing fertilizers on small scales for farmers locally.

To kick out hunger in the country, Pres. Ruto has reiterated the need to adapt to irrigation as it is the only way that can help solve food issues in the country.

He also added that his government is going to make sure that there is a scale-up in the production of seeds as a way of supporting Kenyan Farmers.

This means that it will be easy for farmers to acquire seeds, especially during the planting seasons as they will be easily accessible considering that they will be in plenty.

Pulse Live Kenya

Farmers around rice-growing areas will also benefit from government initiatives as there is a need to step up rice production by the government.