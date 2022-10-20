RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sigh of relief for farmers as President Ruto comes to their aid

Fabian Simiyu

President William Ruto has given an outline as to how the government will help farmers in food production during the Mashujaa Day Celebrations.

Maize
Maize

President William Ruto has reiterated the need to lay a super foundation in the Agricultural sector as the country ventures into boosting food production.

Food production in Kenya is expensive at the moment due to the high cost of fertilizers and other farming products.

For instance, Ruto has stated that the government will continue with the fertilizer importation program as the government looks forward to boosting food production locally s he also looks forward to lowering fertilizer prices.

Agriculture CS nominee Mithika Linturi with President William Ruto in Karen, Nairobi
Agriculture CS nominee Mithika Linturi with President William Ruto in Karen, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 Ways to effectively solve the current food crises in Africa

Ruto's government will also oversee local firms producing fertilizers on small scales for farmers locally.

To kick out hunger in the country, Pres. Ruto has reiterated the need to adapt to irrigation as it is the only way that can help solve food issues in the country.

He also added that his government is going to make sure that there is a scale-up in the production of seeds as a way of supporting Kenyan Farmers.

This means that it will be easy for farmers to acquire seeds, especially during the planting seasons as they will be easily accessible considering that they will be in plenty.

Farmer threshes rice in a paddy in Mwea, Kenya
Farmer threshes rice in a paddy in Mwea, Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Farmers around rice-growing areas will also benefit from government initiatives as there is a need to step up rice production by the government.

As it stands, President Ruto has not stated the exact day when these implementations will be put in place but it seems like the future is bright for farmers in Kenya.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

