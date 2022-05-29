Artist stranded after pushing Ruto's sculpture on wheelbarrow from Nakuru

Wanjeru, who completed a 155-kilometer trek, confirmed to a local news outlet that he completed the perilous journey after five days, arriving in Nairobi on Tuesday, May 24.

The sculptor noted that he has been waiting for the last five days, persevering harsh weather, without shelter and surviving on meals from well-wishers and DP Ruto supporters as he waits patiently to meet his icon.

"Surviving has been a challenge because of the weather and maintaining the security for the sculpture of the DP because I am just an ordinary Kenyan.

"I have been supported by supporters of William Ruto as well as well-wishers from the surrounding who give me lunch and breakfast. I have the morale to wait for him," the artist explained.

Pulse Live Kenya

Wanjeru confirmed that he has received communication from Ruto’s office and an assurance that he will finally meet the UDA party leader as soon as Ruto returns to Nairobi.

"The team from Ruto has already come up and told me that immediately he arrives in Nairobi, they would prepare a way forward for me. It was a call from the DP's office. They have seen me and I have spent days here," he added.

Ruto is currently on the campaign trail, drumming up support for his 2022 bid and has been in Kilifi, Narok, Nyandarua, Nakuru and other counties over the last few days.

Long wait for DP Ruto

The sculptor maintained that he is determined to meet his icon and shared that he hopes his efforts will not be in vain despite DP Ruto’s team informing him that they are not aware of when the DP will be back in the city.

"I was stopped at the gate but that is normal because of security officers unless an order comes down. I am focused on peace as an ambassador of William Ruto from Nakuru.

"As an artist, I would like the DP to value my art and if he can support me so that I can help other Kenyans who have the dream to eradicate poverty. I would like the DP to hold my hand as an artist because we have shown our talents," he stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

It took Wanjeru four years to work on the sculpture which he intends to gift the UDA party leader in appreciation of the latter’s commitment in solving Kenya’s problems.

"I started this job four years ago, and I have gained fame over time owing to my association with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, Ruto.I will walk through the rain and the cold. We expect the DP to unite us if elected in the August 9 polls.