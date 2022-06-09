RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Man whipped by Chinese national yet to get justice despite court orders

Amos Robi

Simon Oseko was caught on video being whipped by his Chinese boss

Chinese national whipping Simon Oseko
Chinese national whipping Simon Oseko

The Kenyan man who was captured on video being whipped by a Chinese national in a Kenyan restaurant is yet to receive Sh3.07 million as ordered by the courts.

Simon Oseko was hopeful for a changed life after the Employment and Labour Relations Court ordered Chez Wou, a Chinese restaurant and Deng Hailan the Chinese national who assaulted him to pay the amount for the violation of Oseko's rights.

The orders by Justice Mathews Nderi are however yet to be implemented as the man supposed to pay the money was deported.

“What I currently have is a paper that shows I need to be paid. However, I don’t have any cash with me and it seems that my efforts have hit the wall,” Oseko lamented.

Oseko says that allowing the Chinese national to leave the country was a mistake as he now has no one to claim the money from, a sentiment which was reiterated by his lawyer Steven Mogaka who said efforts to reach out to the Chinese Embassy had not borne any fruit.

Deported Chinese nationals
Deported Chinese nationals Chinese nationals will not be deported Pulse Live Kenya

“The court issued the orders and even compensated my client but things are not going well. We don’t have the Chinese nationals, hence no one is available to be handed the orders,” Mogaka said.

After the releasing of the video which went viral, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) raided the restaurant which has since changed name and found out they had no relevant permits to operate.

Those arrested were found without work permits although they had visas to be in the country while others had expired visas.

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli has advised Kenyans to report assault and abuse cases by foreigners without fail.

Amos Robi

