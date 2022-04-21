RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Six-piece strategy is for Azimio not just ODM - Raila

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Raila was forced to clarify his statement due to backlash from other leaders

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga speaks at a function in Serena Hotel, Nairobi. (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga speaks at a function in Serena Hotel, Nairobi. (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Azimio-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has been forced to clarify a statement he made in Homa Bay on Monday, calling for a six-piece voting model.

Recommended articles

Speaking during a strategic meeting with the coalition party's county coordinators, the former Prime Minister assured the party members that everything he said on the campaign trail is for the benefit of Azimio as a whole.

“For the record, I am an Azimio candidate. When I campaign around the country I do so as an Azimio candidate and I am not going to be biased in favour of ODM candidates. I will treat all the candidates equally,” the ODM party leader stated.

This clarification comes a day after Odinga faced backlash from the coalition party's National Coalition Executive Council (NCEC) deputy chairman David Murathe and other party leaders.

ODM leader Raila Odinga. Image: RAILA ODINGA/TWITTER
ODM leader Raila Odinga. Image: RAILA ODINGA/TWITTER Pulse Live Kenya

Murathe wanted Odinga to let all candidates fight it out in the polls, claiming the six-piece strategy is an attempt to re-introduce zoning through the backdoor after it was rejected by the affiliates.

"It is good for voter turnout. This is because they (contestants) will all mobilise their supporters to go and vote, so it is important to let the competition be very heavy and this will ensure the presidential vote remains intact,” Murathe told Nation.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna came to the defense of Odinga stating that as the party leader, the latter has every right to drum up support for the party's candidates.

“We agreed that every party in the coalition should field candidates, so you don’t expect that the party leader of ODM will not support ODM candidates. Until the day that Raila Odinga is no longer the party leader of ODM, you cannot really expect him not to campaign for ODM candidates,” stated Sifuna.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mudavadi reveals power sharing deal with Ruto

Mudavadi reveals power sharing deal with Ruto

Six-piece strategy is for Azimio not just ODM - Raila

Six-piece strategy is for Azimio not just ODM - Raila

MC Jessy reveals how Ruto duped him out of UDA ticket

MC Jessy reveals how Ruto duped him out of UDA ticket

Azimio announces how Raila's running mate will be picked

Azimio announces how Raila's running mate will be picked

Humor or insensitive? Fresh details on viral obituary that sparked debate

Humor or insensitive? Fresh details on viral obituary that sparked debate

Kirinyaga woman takes 97-year-old mother to court over commercial property

Kirinyaga woman takes 97-year-old mother to court over commercial property

Sign language app launched to help people with hearing disability

Sign language app launched to help people with hearing disability

Kalonzo is a huge problem for Azimio - claims Kivutha Kibwana

Kalonzo is a huge problem for Azimio - claims Kivutha Kibwana

Corruption cases not a priority now - DPP Haji's office reveals

Corruption cases not a priority now - DPP Haji's office reveals

Trending

Puzzle of prison cleaner who is worth Sh257 million

A file image of high end cars in a parking lot

Police arrest men captured in viral video assaulting mother and son in Homa Bay

Mama Kwamboka and her son, Alfred

Flight from JKIA carrying VIP guests skids off runway while landing [Photos]

RwandaAir flight WB464 skidds off off Entebbe International Airport

UDA nominations: DNG wins in Woodely, Wamatangi dominates Kiambu

UDA Nominations -DNG wins in Woodely, Wamatangi dominates Kiambu