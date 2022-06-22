RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

He lived large, he had money - slain blogger's father says son was online ticket booker

Amos Robi

Obegi's father said he used to see his son on WhatsApp statuses on trips to the Coast

Franklin Obegi's father speaks after death of son

The father of murdered Twitter influencer Frank Obegi has expressed shock on the news surrounding his son’s death.

Addressing the press from City Mortuary on June 21, Evans Bowendo, Obegi’s father said he got reports of his Obegi's death but had to send his brother to confirm whether the body was actually his sons.

“One of his friends called me informing me my son had been found at City Mortuary, I sent my brother who confirmed it was indeed my son,” Bowendo said.

Bowendo said information coming out after his son’s death saying he was an online scammer was new to him as his son had told him he was an online air ticket booker.

“What he told me when leaving home was that he was an online air ticket booker but am now shocked that he is dead under these circumstances,” said Bowendo.

Frank Obegi

The 26-year-old Obegi was reported missing on Tuesday 14 June along side four others and their bodies later discovered in Kijabe Forest badly mutilated. Obegi’s father said he lived large with frequent trips to filling his WhatsApp stories.

"He had money, he could switch off his phone but see WhastApp statuses of him at the Coast and through flights," said Evans Bowendo.

The other three bodies were identified to be of Moses Nyacahe, Fred Obare and Elijah Omeke. The four are reported to have been involved in online fraud with Fred Obare having been reported to the Ruiru Police Station of conning a complaint of his money in a cryptocurrency deal. The case was dismissed as the respondents opted to handle the matter out of court.

From left Elijah Omeke, Moses Nyachae and Fred Obare

Police say the four could have been tortured before they were killed with marks of strangulation on their necks and parts of the body missing. Police further said they are looking to establish the relationship the deceased shared and what could have led to their death.

The four lived lavish lifestyles which they displayed on social media with no open-source linked to their wealth.

Amos Robi

