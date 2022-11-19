Sleep with one eye open, you have enemies-Mutahi Ngunyi to Ruto after Eldoret chaos

Delving into the unrest that was witnessed in Eldoret on Thursday this week when a group of rowdy youth allegedly went on the rampage and stole from a supermarket in the town.

Taking to Twitter, Ngunyi cautioned that the development could be a tip of the iceberg, opining that Ruto’s ‘enemies’ could be planning to bring him down and may have taken their scheme to his doorstep in Eldoret.

"The insecurity in the country does not add up. Eldoret riots of yesterday smack of sabotage," Ngunyi wrote on Twitter.

He opined that the chaos were planned and advised the president to be alert writing:

"They are not spontaneous. Effective leaders go by only one rule:"...only the paranoid survive..." You must sleep with one eye open. You have enemies my friend".

Chaos erupted in Eldoret on Thursday this week as county government staff engaged hawkers in running battles on the streets.

The confrontation started when the county askaris seized goods from hawkers who had taken over the town, selling their wares in non-designated areas.

In the ensuing chaos, several shops, businesses premises and a supermarket were looted.

Among the businesses counting losses is Eldomatt Supermarket after a section of the crowd forced their way into the supermarket and made away with goods, especially food stuffs and electronics.

Police moved in to contain the situation, lobbing teargas cannisters into the air and clearing the streets.