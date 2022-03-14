RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

At least 200 Al-Shabaab militants killed by US drone strike

Cyprian Kimutai

The attack took place, about 300km from Mogadishu

[FILE] Al-Shabaab leaders during a press conference. [Source/Voice of America/Twitter]
[FILE] Al-Shabaab leaders during a press conference. [Source/Voice of America/Twitter]

Somalia’s federal government has confirmed that more than 200 militants from al-Shabaab were killed by targeted U.S. drone strikes in the Horn of Africa’s central region.

In a statement released on Sunday, March 13, the government stated that the airstrikes targeted a settlement known as Hareri Gubadle, near Wabho Township in Galgaduud region, about 300km north of the capital Mogadishu.

The statement added that the operation was a collaboration between the Somali National Army (SNA) and the U.S. military. “More than 200 Al-Shabaab militants and officials have been killed by the airstrikes,” it said without identifying the militants who died.

Another attack in Lamu

The attack comes only days after Al-Shabaab fighters killed four construction workers, and injured two in an attack in Lamu on Friday. The coastal county has been a hot spot for the militants due to its proximity to Somalia where the militants have a huge base.

KDF officers undertaking a joint operational training in Boni Forest, Lamu County
KDF officers undertaking a joint operational training in Boni Forest, Lamu County

Local media reported that attackers also burnt two vehicles as they caused havoc across the village.

Reports indicate that military manning the village were elsewhere for various operations when the militants carried out the attack, leading to questions about the safety of locals.

Through proxy media sites, Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, adding that it had killed six Kenyans and one Chinese in the attack which took place in the vicinity of Majengo, Lamu County.

"Several Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) vehicles full of soldiers have passed here headed towards Majengo area where we are told the attack happened," said Salim Abdi, a resident of Boni forest.

The construction workers who were killed were part of a team of labourers who are undertaking the construction of the Sh17.9 billion Lapsset corridor project access road.

Cyprian Kimutai

